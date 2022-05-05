Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood completes three-year probation for alleged machete attack

Amber Portwood is no longer on probation. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is longer on probation for her domestic violence arrest after allegedly attacking her ex Andrew Glennon with a machete.

Amber was accused of going after her ex and baby daddy Andrew with a machete in 2019 during an argument which found Andrew locked inside a room with their then-1-year-old son James.

The 31-year-old Teen Mom OG star was arrested for domestic battery and opted for a plea deal, sentencing her to 906 days of probation as of October 2019.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood completes three-year probation

Now, according to court documents obtained by The Sun, Amber has “successfully completed” her three-year probation and was officially discharged on April 26.

In addition to serving probation, Amber completed a Batterer’s Intervention Program which lasted 26 weeks, and paid $1,285 in fines.

As part of her probation requirements, Amber submitted to regular drug tests, all of which she passed with flying colors. “She submitted twenty-one negative drug tests and did not miss a scheduled test or test positive for any illicit substances or alcohol,” legal documents confirmed.

Amber was also given a no-contact order that meant she was to stay away from Andrew, which has also been lifted, as she did not violate it: “The probationer having successfully completed all terms of probation, by operation of law, is now discharged from probation.”

Amber’s scandalous tell-all book, So, You’re Crazy Too? denies that she used a machete during the incident in which she allegedly tried to break down the door where Andrew and James were hiding.

According to Amber’s co-author, “There was no machete. It was a flip flop on a door after he got home at 230 am with her two-year-old son,” who also claimed that Amber was one of the “most misunderstood celebrities out there.”

Andrew Glennon complicates custody while Amber works on bettering herself

These days, Amber is living in a new rental home in Indiana while Andrew and James remain in her former home. Amber has managed to stay out of legal trouble and seems to be making strides in her relationships and with her mental health.

Andrew, however, isn’t making things any easier on his ex; he recently proposed moving to Malibu with James, thereby reducing Amber’s visitations with her son, and was accused of offering meet-and-greets with James to fans who willingly donated $10,000 to his GoFundMe project.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.