Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon test negative for drugs amid custody battle over their son

Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood, and her ex, Andrew Glennon, have been in a custody battle for years now, regarding their son together, James.

Once Amber and Andrew split in 2019, they have not gotten along and have been in a parenting feud. In fact, claims have been made by both parents against the other, multiple times.

Most recently, both Amber and Andrew had been court-ordered to take drug tests as they currently share custody over three-year-old, James.

The history of Amber Portwood and her now ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon

Back in October, Andrew claimed that Amber was acting weird and made the assumption that she was on something, so he demanded she take a drug test.

Since that time, both parents have been ordered by a judge in Indiana to submit drug screenings that tested for various types of drugs, including meth, cocaine, marijuana, and opiates. This decision was made less than two weeks ago, on January 31, 2022.

After this time period, both Amber and Andrew’s results have come back clear, with no drugs in their systems whatsoever.

Although Amber denied the accusation, Andrew told court officials that he thought Amber was back on meth because she was acting like she had been when she’d done it before. He went on to state that Amber took drugs while pregnant with their child, James.

Because of the domestic charges Andrew filed on Amber back in the summer of 2019, Amber could not have overnight visits with James until he turned three; he did so in May of 2021.

After still not being able to work things out between themselves, Amber demanded full custody of James because Andrew claimed she had hinted on social media she had hit him; Amber also denied those claims.

Both Amber and Andrew have seemed to clean up their lives recently amid negative drug tests

While Amber and Andrew have not gotten along since their separation and ended their relationship, and both have had their share of issues, it sounds as if each of them is individually starting to do his and her part to stay clean, sober, and on the right track for their son.

Hopefully, both will continue to have negative tests for all substances in all future screenings as well. James, as well as Leah, Amber’s 13-year-old daughter with her ex, Gary Shirley, deserve to have their mom (and James his dad) clean for their sake if nothing else.

