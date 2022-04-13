Teen Mom OG fans react to Amber Portwood’s new Indiana home, praise her for doing what’s ‘right’ for James

Amber Portwood is living solo in a new home and Teen Mom OG fans think she made a smart choice for her son James. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood made the right choice for her son James by renting a new home by herself.

Amber and her ex Andrew Glennon share a 3-year-old son, James. Since Amber’s infamous machete drama in her old home, Andrew and James have been living there while Amber has been living in an Airbnb for the last two years.

It was part of the agreement that Amber would allow Andrew and James to continue living in their Indiana home they once shared, rather than her paying support to Andrew. Amber is still responsible for the mortgage and homeowners’ fees for the home.

Amber Portwood moves into new Indiana rental home amid custody battle with Andrew Glennon

According to The Sun, Amber moved into a charming three-bedroom, two-bath rental in her home state of Indiana in January of this year. The home boasts a fenced-in yard, a fireplace, and plenty of historic charm.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared pics of Amber’s new abode and Teen Mom OG viewers commented on the post. Many of them mentioned how charming Amber’s new digs are.

Others commented on James’ current living situation now that Amber has made the move, which sparked a discussion about Amber’s move being in the best interest of her son.

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber’s move was in son James’ best interest

One Teen Mom OG fan was curious and asked in the comments section, “Can she still not buy a home? No shade I just feel like she’s one of the only cast members who don’t own their own place.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

As Teen Mom Chatter explained, “she does own a place… Andrew and baby James currently reside there, per the court ruling.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

The fan responded, and thought Amber was making a smart choice when it comes to James’ well-being. “oooh well In that case she’s doing what’s right for the baby,” they replied.

When another Teen Mom OG fan questioned why Amber isn’t living in her larger Indiana home that she once shared with Andrew and James, others gave their explanations.

“Because it’s not right to uproot the child from the only home they know with everything going on currently court would of ruled it it’s not fair on James,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan who felt keeping James in his original home was best for him.

Another commenter brought up Amber’s machete incident and mocked her in their comment, “Because Andrew and James deserve it after being chased by a crazy woman with a machete.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

To make things interesting, however, during a two-day trial last month, Andrew requested that he and James be permitted to move to Malibu, California where he wants to live in his mom’s massive $5 million mansion. Andrew’s request will surely make things interesting amid their custody battle, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.