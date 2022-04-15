Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon files to move to Malibu with their son James, decrease Amber’s visits

Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon filed to move their son to Malibu and limit her visitation. Pic credit: @andrew.glennon/@realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

The bitter custody battle between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex Andrew Glennon has intensified.

Andrew and Amber have been battling it out over custody rights to their 3-year-old son James.

Andrew Glennon proposes moving to Malibu with son James, limit Amber Portwood’s visits

Now, it’s been revealed that during a trial last month, Andrew requested to move to Malibu, California, with James and limit Amber’s visitation.

According to testimony during the hearing, Andrew revealed that he would like to move in with his mom, Charmaine Witus, along with James and share her $5 million mansion.

Charmain’s estate boasts over three acres of land, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a guest house.

When asked about his plans for custody arrangements, Andrew proposed to allow Amber visitation with James “three every month, three times a month for 10 hours at a time.” Conditions of Andrew’s proposal meant Amber would get no overnight visits with James and must parent in California.

Amber lives in Indiana, where she recently rented a new home, as Monsters & Critics reported. Meanwhile, Andrew and James have been living in Amber’s former Indiana home they once shared and pays the mortgage and associated fees as part of their agreement that she would avoid paying child support.

Why does Andrew want to leave Indiana for California?

Part of Andrew’s desire to uproot to The Golden State has to do with employment. According to Andrew, he went on record stating that he’s struggling to find work but has at least three job offers waiting in California.

Andrew was last employed by MTV in 2020. When cross-examined by Amber’s attorney, who asked whether he’s been working since his departure from MTV, he stated, “I’m a full-time father so I’m doing what I can while spending as much time with my son. There’s no industry out here.”

According to Andrew, a “fused ankle” accounts for his limited work options in his field. When Amber met Andrew, he was working as a cinematographer.

During the testimony, Andrew also revealed that he had already looked into schooling opportunities for James in California and narrowed it down to two options.

Amber and Andrew’s custody battle has been an ugly one that began after Amber was arrested in 2019.

Andrew has been solely caring for James after Amber was arrested for allegedly attacking him with a machete while he held James. However, in her new tell-all book, Amber claimed the machete allegations were false.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.