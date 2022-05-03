Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham on relationship with alcohol: ‘Not something I want in my system’

Farrah Abraham dished on her relationship with alcohol. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham recently opened up about her relationship with alcohol.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah served 30 days at a trauma treatment center, earning herself a Commencement Certificate for her completion of their 12-step program.

Farrah underwent a controversial brain scan following her treatment, prompting concern among Teen Mom OG fans. Now, in a recent interview, Farrah sat down to discuss the scan results and dished about why she doesn’t want to include alcohol in her life anymore.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham learns alcohol is ‘toxic’ to her body

Speaking with Dr. Lachardi from The Amen Clinics, Farrah discovered that alcohol is particularly “toxic” to her body.

“For you, particularly, alcohol is toxic, and so it lowers your activity in the cerebellum. Yours is already low, so you don’t want to do anything that’s more harmful to your brain,” Dr. Lachardi explained to Farrah.

Farrah responded with her thoughts on imbibing: “I feel like, you know, I have just always kind of said like, ‘I think I’m just allergic to alcohol.’ And people really weren’t taking me serious, but um, you know, with my treatment center that I just went through, I was very, very adamant.”

Farrah on drinking alcohol: ‘Not something I want in my system’

“Like, that is just not something I want in my system or in my space. And I just call it like it like an allergy, and you know, people can respect that or not,” Farrah continued. “But I think by having the facts presented in front of us, I truly shouldn’t have alcohol in my system. And it’s not gonna help me get to my goals of where I want my energy to go to in my mind so that I can have better functioning for my life.”

Dr. Lachardi agreed and “couldn’t have said it better” herself.

Farrah checked herself into the trauma treatment center shortly after being arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard earlier this year.

The controversial reality TV and former adult entertainment star has been sharing plenty of mental health awareness posts lately, amid Mental Health Awareness Month during the month of May.

In a recent post on Instagram, Farrah gave her fans a “mental check” when she shared information with her followers about overcoming trauma but was met with plenty of criticism. Amid the typical backlash she receives, Farrah treated herself to an early Mother’s Day gift recently, undergoing butt injections and liposuction while documenting it for her followers.

