Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham trolled after giving followers a ‘mental check’

Farrah Abraham got dragged for posting about mental health awareness. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG fame got dragged by her critics after she gave them a “mental check.”

Following her recent stint in a trauma treatment center, Farrah returned to social media where she’s been back to sharing her personal life with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

Farrah Abraham gives followers a ‘mental check’

Heading into the weekend, Farrah recorded a video for her fans, promoting mental health awareness and how to avoid being triggered when reading social media posts.

“It’s about to be May, Mental Health Awareness month, and I’m gonna give you a mental check,” Farrah opened her video, before giving tips to her followers about not reading Instagram posts relating to their triggers.

During the Reel, Farrah shared a screenshot of her Commencement Certificate which she earned during her trauma treatment center stint as she talked about putting in the work and completing a 12-step program.

Farrah’s advice, however, didn’t sit well with her critics who felt she was overstepping the boundaries between a patient and a mental health counselor.

Taking to the comments section, Farrah’s critics called her out.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG fans drag Farrah Abraham over mental health advice

One of Farrah’s critics questioned her credentials: “How can you be certified, you don’t know how to spell half the time 🤔.”

Farrah replied and explained that misspelling words shouldn’t be the focal point of her messages. “Social media posts nor my spelling needs to be perfect – learn to love imperfection 👏👏👏,” Farrah told her critic.

Another commenter felt that the 30-year-old mom of one needs to focus on themselves rather than trying to help others: “Farrah, you’re not a mental health advocate. Nope! You’re not. You’re a mental health patient who clearly needs to focus on themselves.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

“You went to rehab… you aren’t certified in anything but being sober for 28 days,” wrote another one of Farrah’s detractors.

Another follower urged Farrah to let the mental health professionals handle giving advice: “Try and sound knowledgeable all you want, leave it to the professionals.”

Mocking Farrah’s recent parlay into stand-up comedy, one comment read, “Comedy gold 👏🔥😂.”

Following her stint in the mental health facility, Farrah shared that she was promoted to a sponsor. “When it’s only been 2 weeks certified & your asked to be a sponsor,” she captioned an Instagram Story slide.

Shortly before announcing her promotion to sponsor, Farrah revealed that she underwent a controversial brain scan, shocking Teen Mom OG fans. Farrah’s actions over the years have surprised Teen Mom OG, and her latest antics continue to have the same effect.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.