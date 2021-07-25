Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood is ‘finally getting organized’ after living in an Airbnb for two years

After two years in an Airbnb, Amber Portwood says she’s “finally getting organized.” Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG told her followers that after living in an Airbnb for two years, she’s “finally getting organized.”

The 31-year-old mom of two has been living in an Airbnb, reportedly after agreeing to let her ex, Andrew Glennon, live in her home with their son, James.

After the notorious machete incident in 2019, when Amber reportedly attacked Andrew with a machete while he held their son, James, Amber agreed to let Andrew stay in the home, instead of her paying him child support.

Amber’s intentions were to keep her and Andrew’s son, James, 3, on his regular schedule in a familiar environment, so as not to disrupt his life.

Amber, who also shares daughter Leah, 12, with ex Gary Shirley, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 21, and shared a selfie, standing inside a closet full of clothes and with a serious expression on her face. Amber wore her long, curly hair down and sported a beige crop-top and matching pants.

“Finally getting organized after the worlds longest stay at an AirBnB 🙈 2 years and counting! #gettingorganized #feelsgood #airbnb” Amber captioned her pic for her 1.7 million followers.

Amber’s followers commented on her post, and many of them applauded her for allowing Andrew to keep James in her house. However, some of Amber’s critics felt she was being given too much credit.

Critics question why Amber Portwood has been living in an Airbnb for so long

Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, stopped by Amber’s post and commented, “2 years in an air B&B and you’re just now getting organized? 😮 I guess late is better than never! LOL But, why have you been in an air b&b for so long – if you don’t mind me asking?”

Teen Mom Chatter asked Amber why she’s been in an Airbnb for so long. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Another one of Amber’s followers replied to Teen Mom Chatter’s comment and explained, “@teenmomchatter I believe it’s because she let Andrew stay at her house with their son. Don’t quote me, but I’m pretty sure.”

Teen Mom Chatter replied back, “Let? Or was ordered by the judge? I mean, I could understand LETTING someone for a short period of time but 2 years and counting? 🤔”

Amber’s followers commented on her post about the Airbnb. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber and Andrew still have a lot on which to improve

Since their split in 2019, Amber and Andrew have faced plenty of bumps in the road, especially when it comes to the custody of their son, James. In May, it was reported that the former couple would have to return to court after they couldn’t reach an agreement on their own terms.

Andrew was ordered to pay $500 in fines earlier this year after Amber filed paperwork in court claiming that Andrew violated their custody agreement. Amber claimed that Andrew did not complete the necessary intake forms, didn’t pay the retainer for the Parenting Time Coordinator, and requested that Glennon be “held in contempt of court.”

Despite Amber’s tumultuous history, including arrests, domestic violence, custody battles, and drug addiction, the Teen Mom OG star has been lying low these days and seemingly working on bettering herself.

On social media, Amber has shared that she’s currently studying psychology and recently bragged about her 3.7 GPA. “Hi guys so I’ve been getting a lot of questions about school and I wanted to give you an update and yes I did pass my first term with a 3.7 GPA in Bachelors of Science in Psychology…and it’s been a journey, an amazing journey,” Amber told her fans.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.