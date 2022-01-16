Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus fires back at Kail Lowry after Kail bashed her on multiple podcasts

After Kail Lowry bad-mouthed Briana DeJesus on her podcast, Briana reacted and fired back at her nemesis. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus had a lot to say after her castmate and nemesis, Kail Lowry, bad-mouthed her on a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

It’s no secret that Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry do not like each other. Their feud dates back to 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Briana also claimed that being added as a fifth cast member to the Teen Mom 2 cast rubbed Kail the wrong way, adding to their animosity towards each other.

MTV debuted their highly anticipated spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, last week, and viewers were treated to some old-school Teen Mom drama right off the bat.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry bashes Briana DeJesus on multiple podcasts

Although Kail chose not to film TMFR, she watched its premiere and took notes before appearing on both her Teen Mom 2 castmate Ashley Jones’ podcast, I Need Wine, and her podcast, Coffee Convos, to give a recap.

Kail accused Briana and her BFF, Jade Cline, of acting like “mean girls” when they arrived at the first night’s mixer and got into an altercation with their Teen Mom 2 castmate, Ashley Jones. Kail also claimed that “Briana doesn’t know how to handle anything without somebody backing her up.”

Briana caught wind of what Kail had to say about her and went on a rant on her Instagram stories, spilling all of the tea.

Briana DeJesus fires back at Kail Lowry after podcast bashing

“I know u are fantastic at running your mouth so I thought ur feet would run just as fast!” Briana wrote in her stories, referencing the recent treadmill incident.

Briana recently sent Kail a treadmill, which she and her attorney claimed was not an act of fat-shaming, despite Kail admitting she was “hurt” by the gesture.

Briana then claimed that she doesn’t have to fat-shame anyone because she knows she could stand to “lose a few pounds” of her own.

“Please do me a solid and stop talking about me,” Briana pleaded to Kail via Instagram. “I haven’t said a d**n thing since the lawsuit (waiting for it to be over to speak my truth) and u went ahead and talked about me on different podcasts and lied about me doing something with Chris! Grow up.”

Briana continued her lengthy rant, telling Kail to “stfu,” to “stop provoking” her, and “playing the victim.”

The 27-year-old mom of two tagged Kail, telling her, “Leave me the f**k alone @kaillowry :)” and ended by directing another comment at Kail that read, “Stop being a weird c**t. I say u didn’t come to FR bc u didn’t want drama but here u are lol.”

Although some Teen Mom fans felt that Kail declined to film TMFR to avoid facing Briana, Kail claimed that she had to work and that it wasn’t “financially worth it.”

Kail and Briana are going on five years of feuding with each other to no avail, so at this point, it’s anybody’s guess whether the Teen Mom 2 castmates will ever resolve their beef with each other.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.