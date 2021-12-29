Kail Lowry calls Briana DeJesus ‘petty’ for sending her a treadmill, says it was ‘hurtful’

Kail Lowry was hurt by Briana DeJesus sending her a treadmill. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry admitted that her nemesis Briana DeJesus’ recent actions were “hurtful” and she felt as though Briana was being “petty.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been embroiled in a feud that seemingly won’t end.

Teen Mom 2 drama: Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ never-ending feud

Kail and Briana’s animosity towards each other started in 2017 when Briana began dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Since then, things have escalated, and over the summer, Briana accused Kail of breaking and entering into Chris Lopez’s mom’s house.

Kail took matters into her own hands when she then filed a lawsuit against Briana, claiming defamation of character, and for falsely accusing her of committing a crime.

Recently, Kail informed her fans that Briana sent a treadmill to her Delaware home, which Kail took as a fat-shaming antic.

Briana’s attorney, however, denied that the treadmill was sent to fat-shame Kail, calling Lowry “petty” for thinking such a thing.

Kail Lowry admits she was ‘hurt’ by Briana DeJesus sending a treadmill, calls her ‘petty’

Now, on her latest episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail opened up about the treadmill incident and turned the tables, calling Briana “petty” for sending it.

“Touching on the lawsuit stuff, I felt like I handled that the best way. The lawsuit is not petty,” Kail revealed to her co-host, Vee Rivera, and their listeners.

Kail continued her rant, “The lawsuit is me silently f***ing defending myself from felonies I did not commit. I’m going to defend myself. At what point do you choose between being a bigger person?”

“I could have been petty right back,” Kail admitted. “I could have said a lot back on social media. But that, to me, was not a thing.”

Then, turning the topic to Briana sending the treadmill, Kail told her listeners, “So then fast forward to the treadmill: that hurts. That’s hurtful. It’s petty, and it’s childish, and it’s immature.”

“If you think that we can handle it privately and differently, then you wouldn’t have sent me a treadmill the week before,” Kail said of Briana’s actions.

Briana shipping a treadmill to Kail came on the heels of Kail accusing her of sleeping with her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Briana later denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly, simply telling the outlet, “No I didn’t.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.