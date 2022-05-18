Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Ashley Jones and Leah Messer walking off stage during the reunion

Leah and Ashley walked off the stage during Part 1 of the reunion and Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted. Pic credit: MTV

During Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, castmates Leah Messer and Ashley Jones left the stage.

This season of Teen Mom 2 showed the castmates more disconnected than ever, with several feuds among the moms.

Kail Lowry opted not to fly out to California to join her co-stars on the couch, but rather filmed from her home in Delaware and joined the conversation via Zoom.

Ashley Jones, Leah Messer walk off set during Teen Mom 2 reunion

The rest of the cast — Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus — sat together on the stage across from hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab.

It didn’t take long before the conversation turned dramatic, with Jade and Briana claiming that Kail stayed home to avoid seeing Leah. Leah and Kail have been on the outs since reportedly Kail got upset that Leah “liked” one of Briana’s social media posts.

When Kail became the topic of discussion, Ashley got up to leave, citing her friendship with Kail as the reason. Shortly after, Leah followed suit and joined Ashley backstage.

Teen Mom 2 viewers had plenty to say about the segment in which Ashley and Leah walked off set and took to the comments of the Instagram post where the clip was shared.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Ashley Jones and Leah Messer walking off set

“They left cuz they don’t wanna be in ur stupid drama,” commented one Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another gave credit to Ashley and quoted Kail when they wrote, “[Ashley Jones] a real one.

“Gotta give Ashley respect for that,” wrote another viewer who appreciated Ashley leaving the stage.

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another comment read, “Ashley walked away because she was being a good person has nothing to do with control.”

Leah came under fire for her actions, with one comment reading, “Leah trying to leave AFTER already talking about Kail was 🤡”

Another viewer felt that Leah was playing coy when asked about her feud with Kail: “Leah was immature. She knows the reasons. Stand up for herself and tell the world kail is being jealous of other friendships. She has every right to talk to whoever. Its not kail’s business.”

Leah explained her “rocky” friendship with Kail, saying that her “liking” Bri’s Instagram post is what caused Kail to turn on her. At the end of the day, Leah said she just wants to live her life drama-free.

“I’m going to continue to take care of mine and stay out of the way … I also wish [every one] of my coworkers the best moving forward,” Leah told her Instagram followers.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 24 at 8/7 on MTV.