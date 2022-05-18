Kail Lowry calls out Leah Messer over claims she was ‘upset’ she filmed Teen Mom Family Reunion

Kail responded to Leah after she walked off stage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry issued a response to her former BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer after Leah’s statements about Kail during the Season 11 reunion.

Ahead of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, a preview of Tuesday night’s episode aired, showing that Leah walked off stage during one of her segments.

Leah Messer walks off stage during Part 1 of Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion

When the topic of Kail came up for discussion between Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones first got up and walked off stage, citing her friendship with Kail as the reason. Immediately following Ashley’s cue, Leah got up and joined her off set.

Leah issued a statement ahead of the reunion’s airing, explaining her “rocky” friendship with Kail lately. Earlier this year, Kail complained of not being able to trust people and then went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram, removing Leah on the platform while putting an end to their longstanding friendship.

The reunion’s co-host, Dr. Drew, was able to get out of Leah the reason that she thinks Kail ended their friendship. After Leah “liked” one of Briana’s self-growth posts on social media, Kail reportedly got upset and felt Leah was choosing Briana’s side.

Kail Lowry says she was ‘never upset’ that Leah chose to film TMFR

Kail took to her Instagram Stories after the preview aired to share her side of things. Apparently, Kail felt that Leah suggested filming for TMFR was the reason they stopped talking.

“I have never been upset with Leah for going to TMFR. In fact, I supported her and told her to go & collect her check,” Kail wrote, adding, “Jade 😂 why are you commenting?”

“I was never upset about anyone going to tmfr. [Ashley Jones] is a real one,” Kail added, acknowledging Ashley walking off the stage to avoid being caught in the middle of the drama.

For her part, Ashley explained to her fans why she chose to walk off stage as the topic of Kail arose: “Let me make something extremely clear. I would never sit in a room and be silent while my friend is being chopped, for that purpose I removed myself.”

Amid all the drama surrounding the show, Kail recently confirmed that she cut ties with Teen Mom 2, meaning the second half of the May 24 reunion may be the last time viewers see Kail on the show.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.