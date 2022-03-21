Teen Mom 2 viewers think Leah Messer threw shade at Kail Lowry after she unfollowed her on Instagram

Teen Mom 2 viewers think Leah Messer subtly threw shade at her co-star Kail Lowry. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer’s recent behavior has Teen Mom 2 fans thinking she threw shade at her castmate and former BFF Kail Lowry.

Kail has found herself at the center of several feuds involving one of her Teen Mom 2 castmates and two of her baby daddies.

The feud between Kail and Briana DeJesus has intensified in recent weeks as well as her beef with Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

Amid her multiple squabbles, Kail recently went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram, removing hundreds of friends in the process.

One of those who Kail unfollowed was her Teen Mom 2 co-star and longtime friend, Leah.

Leah Messer shares video about mistaking her kindness for weakness

Leah recently took to TikTok where she shared a video, making a statement about mistaking her kindness for weakness.

“When my kindness is taken for weakness,” the text read along the bottom of her video, which was set to the song Do We Have A Problem? by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Leah began to mouth the lyrics, “Hold up shawty, hold up b***h, please don’t touch me,” before the video ended.

Teen Mom Chatter shared the video clip on Instagram where Teen Mom 2 viewers weighed in, some of them assuming Leah’s video was aimed at her former BFF, Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 fans wonder if Leah directed her video at Kail Lowry

“Come on Leah, let’s not sneak diss. Don’t be afraid to @ the person 😌,” wrote one commenter.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer wrote, “I wonder if this could be a [snub] to kail.. 🤔🤔 idk if I could see Leah beefing but hey stranger things have happened.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Leah’s video was a bit out of character for her. They penned, “Miss Leah got tired of the drama and bulls**t, so she’s letting it be known. Now I ain’t never seen Miss Leah get outta pocket but it’s the quiet ones that have a beast in em waiting to come out🙃”

Another echoed their sentiment and commented, “You got to be careful with those quiet ones 😂👏🔥”

Kail and Leah are two of the original cast members from Teen Mom 2, which debuted in 2011. The duo has been close since meeting through the show, and have even vacationed together on several occasions.

Most recently, Leah joined Kail and her four sons last year for a trip to The Dominican Republic. Kail and Leah also teased a collaboration project last year, although nothing more has been said about it.

In December, Teen Mom 2 viewers dragged Leah for commenting on a post made by Kail’s nemesis (and their Teen Mom 2 castmate), Briana DeJesus.

Although Leah didn’t specify who her video was aimed at, it’s safe to presume that it could have been targeting Kail, given her recent unfollowing spree. Although Kail no longer follows Leah, the latter still follows Kail on Instagram, as well as her podcasts’ pages for Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.