Teen Mom 2 Reunion: Jade Cline thinks she would have died if Briana DeJesus didn’t show up after her surgery

Jade Cline believes she would have died if Briana DeJesus didn’t swoop in to help after her surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline admitted during Part One of the Teen Mom Reunion that if it weren’t for castmate Briana DeJesus helping her after her surgery, she believes she would have died.

This season on Teen Mom 2, Jade’s storyline revolved around her Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction surgery.

Jade was left in excruciating pain after surgery and her parents disappeared for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill Jade’s prescription for pain medication.

Luckily for Jade, her Teen Mom 2 castmate and friend Briana DeJesus swooped in and offered to let her recover at her house.

Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline relived her surgery recovery on Teen Mom 2

During Part One of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Jade sat down to talk with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, and watched clips of herself from this season, recovering after surgery.

When Nessa asked Jade how she felt after watching the clip montage, Jade replied, “I don’t know, I feel like it’s a big roller coaster. If I wouldn’t have had [Briana DeJesus] through all this stuff, I don’t even know what would have happened cuz it was definitely a crazy experience.”

Briana, who sat on the couch with Jade for her segment, added, “It was bad. Like, what I walked into, I didn’t think I was gonna walk into that. Like, I really thought she was gonna die, because the way she was positioned, she wasn’t getting any oxygen into her lungs. So when I looked at her, like her face, her lips, her hands are blue — I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. What’s going on here?'”

Jade had to ride home on an air mattress after her surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus steps up to help Jade Cline

Jade added that Briana and her friend Shirley even helped her with her first shower, post-surgery. Jade described the way her body looked after surgery, and it scared off her baby daddy, Sean Austin.

Jade claimed it looked as though she was “bleeding to death” with all of the wounds and drainage and said Sean cried and walked out of the room when he saw the condition she was in.

Briana noted that Jade went six to eight hours without pain medication before Briana finally decided to call paramedics. Briana recounted how Jade sobbed as she cried out that her parents weren’t coming back for her with her pain medication.

Jade being wheeled out to her mom Christy after her surgery. Pic credit: MTV

Jade admits she ‘would have died’ without Briana’s help

When Dr. Drew asked Jade “how amazing it was” that Briana showed up, Jade said, “It was so, so amazing. Like, I was like, you’re like a little angel that came and saved me, like for real. I don’t even know what would have happened if she wouldn’t have [come], like, it was so painful.

Briana thinks if she didn’t show up, Jade would have ended up staying in the position she was in, which deprived her of oxygen, and Briana thinks Jade’s family would have thought she was sleeping and left her alone to possibly die.

Jade simply added, “I think I would have died.”

When Jade’s surgery recovery played out this season, Teen Mom 2 fans praised Briana for coming to her castmate’s rescue. Critics, however, felt that Briana only helped Jade so she had a storyline for the show.

Fans can catch Part Two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special next Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.