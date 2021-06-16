Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 talked about dating, marriage, and getting back together with her ex, Jeremy. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer opened up about about her thoughts on dating, whether she’ll get married again, and getting back together with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Fans of the show have been keeping up with Leah’s storyline on the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade.

Viewers have watched as she navigated through two failed marriages and divorce, dating, and raising her three girls, Ali, Aleeah and Addie.

Now, Leah has opened up to her fans about where she stands today when it comes to her relationships.

In a Q&A on her Instagram stories, Leah asked her followers, “Watcha wanna know?!”

Leah would be open to dating a fan

Several of Leah’s fans were curious about her current relationship status and how she feels about bringing another man into her life.

“Would you ever date a fan of yours xxxx ????” asked one of Leah’s followers.

Leah discussed relationships with her fans. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah said that she’d be open to the idea of dating a fan, but drew the line at certain requests.

“I think it would depend — never have though,” Leah answered. She added, “But somehow always getting asked for feet pictures, and bro- my feet are NOT cute at all!”

Will the third time be a charm for Leah?

Another of Leah’s followers was curious whether she’d give marriage a try for the third time. Leah was briefly married to Corey Simms, father to her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah.

The marriage lasted less than year after Leah admitted to infidelity with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie. By the end of the summer, after her divorce from Corey, Leah began dating Jeremy.

The former couple, who share daughter Addie, was married from 2011 until 2014, when Jeremy filed for divorce. Jeremy’s frequent traveling for his job weighed on their relationship, and Leah’s addiction issues added to their split.

Leah cleared the air about marriage and Jeremy. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“Would you get married again?” asked one of Leah’s fans.

“Probably not. 🤪” was Leah’s response.

Leah is open to dating

When it comes to her current relationship status, Leah didn’t reveal whether she was single or taken, but did say she was open to dating.

One fan asked her, “How do you feel about dating/marriage now?!”

“I’m open to dating, but I really don’t think I’ll ever get married ‘again’ 😅,” Leah said. She continued, “I think it’s a lot of pressure on a relationship for what? -but who knows. I don’t really think this far into it. I just hope to find someone someday to be weird and old with. 😂”

Many of Leah’s fans were rooting for her and Jeremy to make it last. Though the couple divorced, they tried to rekindle their romance, but eventually decided that they were better off simply as co-parents to Addie.

One follower asked what many of Leah’s fans often wonder. “Have you and Jeremy thought about getting back together?” they asked.

Leah was firm when answering where she stands with Jeremy

“This will NEVER happen!” Leah told her followers. “Jeremy is Adalynn’s Dad, just as Corey is the twins’ Dad. We all get along very well and put our daughters’ best interest first. I prefer to keep it that way. I will always wish them the best in life!” Leah added.

Leah said she’s focusing on her real estate career. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah told her fans to ‘stay tuned’

With all of the Teen Mom 2 drama happening between Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones, somehow Leah has managed to avoid the feud.

Instead, Leah is focusing on passing her exam to become a real estate agent and has hinted at a new project with her BFF, Kail Lowry.

Leah told her fans, “I have been working on multiple different projects and will launch soon. Right now- I’m focused on studying and passing this state exam for real estate. #STAYTUNED Great things take TIME & It’s def teaching me patience!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.