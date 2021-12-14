Teen Mom 2: Lauren Comeau kicks off 30th birthday in Florida with fun girls’ trip

Javi Marroquin’s ex Lauren Comeau is celebrating her 30th birthday in Florida with friends. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin’s ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau is celebrating her 30th birthday with a fun girls’ trip to sunny Florida.

Lauren and her closest girlfriends headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they’re enjoying the plentiful sunshine and warm temps.

Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau heads to Florida with friends for 30th birthday celebration

The Maine native took to Instagram to share a slow-motion video of her and her entourage doing cannonballs into the pool.

Lauren captioned her video, “Jumping into t h i r t y 💦,” which showed off the gorgeous blue sky, lined with palm trees.

Along with her video post, Lauren also shared some snaps with her girls to her Instagram Stories.

The brunette beauty showed off her fit physique in a tropical, teal and hot pink bikini as she posed poolside with her friends.

Another snap showed Lauren glammed up for a night on the town after spending the day at the pool. Lauren also shared a pic of her beautiful, waterfront view at night while out with her friends.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Lauren’s drama back home in Delaware

While Lauren is away in sunny Florida celebrating her birthday and having fun with friends, her ex-fiance and his former Teen Mom 2 castmates have been dealing with plenty of drama.

Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Lauren and Javi have a tumultuous history that ended in both of them obtaining restraining orders against each other this past summer.

Javi was the first of the two to file for protection when he claimed that Lauren “punched” him during a drop-off for their three-year-old son, Eli.

It was then revealed that Lauren felt “threatened” during their July domestic dispute and filed for a restraining order of her own against Javi.

Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Lauren was not charged in the incident and in fact, she and Javi sparked rumors that they might have reconciled back in October.

When a video surfaced of Lauren and Javi together at their son’s practice, Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that they were back together.

It doesn’t appear that, at least publicly, Javi and Lauren are ready to mend their relationship, if at all.

Javi has also sparked rumors that he rekindled a romance with his ex-wife, Kail Lowry, but they cleared the air and said they only spend a lot of time together for the sake of their son, Lincoln.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.