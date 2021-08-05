Lauren Comeau will not be charged for allegedly ‘hitting’ Javi Marroquin in their July domestic-related matter

Lauren Comeau is off the hook over allegations of “hitting and kicking” Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Lauren Comeau is off the hook — former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s ex-fiance will not face charges for allegedly “hitting and kicking” him in July.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 20, Delaware police officers responded to a call in relation to an alleged “domestic-related matter” that occurred at Lauren’s home.

The incident is said to have occurred during a drop off for Lauren and Javi’s two-year-old son, Eli, with sources claiming that Lauren allegedly “hit Javi in the face and kicked him multiple times.”

No one was arrested at the scene, but the matter has been under investigation.

Lauren Comeau is off the hook for July 20 ‘domestic-related matter’

The Sun released an exclusive report stating that Lauren will not be charged for the events that occurred on the night of July 20.

The Dover Police Department confirmed the information via a Public Information Officer, who reported that the case is closed and no charges will be filed.

The officer’s complete statement read, “There will be no criminal charges filed against either party at this time. After an extensive investigation that included different accounts by those involved, statements from an independent witness, evidence obtained by investigating officers, both parties expressing they wanted no police involvement, and consultation with the Delaware Office of the Attorney General, it was determined that no arrests would be made.”

Lauren and Javi have a history of hot-tempered encounters

Javi and Lauren’s latest alleged altercation came on the heels of a restraining order obtained by Javi one month prior. In June, Javi alleged that Lauren “punched” him with a closed fist in front of their son, Eli. He also claimed that Lauren ripped a chain off his neck.

At the time of the alleged assault, court papers filed in Delaware showed that Javi claimed, “Respondent assaulted me in front of our children. I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son.”

Javi claimed the closed-fist punches weren’t the first time Lauren physically attacked him. His statement continued, “She has assaulted me on multiple occasions, and due to my career, I want to protect my job and kids.”

Javi detailed the events that reportedly occurred in the court documents dated June 21. “Verbal argument[.] She closed fist punched me several times. She snatched my gold chain off my neck. Our 2-year-old son was present and witnessed.”

Since Javi and Lauren have had their fair share of altercations, Javi has seemingly found support in his other baby mama, Kail Lowry. The two have been spotted spending more time together, sparking rumors that they’re an item once again.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.