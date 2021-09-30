Lauren Comeau felt ‘threatened’ by Javi Marroquin during July domestic incident, filed restraining order

Lauren Comeau filed a restraining order against Javi Marroquin after their July 2021 domestic incident because she felt “threatened.” Pic credit: MTV and @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

It’s been revealed that after their July 2021 domestic incident, Lauren Comeau filed a restraining order against Javi Marroquin because she felt “threatened.”

Teen Mom 2 fans will remember Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin’s domestic incident in July 2021 that ended with Javi calling the police on Lauren.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 20, Delaware police officers responded to reports of a “domestic-related matter” that occurred at Lauren’s home.

Javi alleged that Lauren “hit Javi in the face and kicked him multiple times,” according to a police source.

Lauren was never charged for abuse after the incident, but The Sun did some investigative work and discovered that Lauren did file for a restraining order against Javi the day after their ordeal.

Lauren Comeau filed for restraining order from Javi Marroquin in July 2021, felt ‘threatened’

The Sun obtained a copy of the Protection From Abuse order which Lauren filed in Delaware the day after the domestic incident.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In the order, Lauren claimed, “When [Javi] arrived, the door was locked. I went to the door and told him to wait at the door while I got [Eli] new clothes. He asked, ‘Seriously?’ And I repeated myself to wait at the door.”

Lauren continued her claims, alleging that Javi was still in her home and wouldn’t leave after repeated attempts to get him out.

“I came downstairs and he was in my living room and would not leave. I asked him to leave and get out of my house and he wouldn’t,” Lauren added in the Protection From Abuse order.

According to Lauren, it wasn’t the first time Javi entered her home and refused to leave and she felt “threatened” by his presence.

She wrote, “This is not the first time he has refused to leave my home when showing up or coming in unwelcomed and uninvited. I feel threatened in my own home,” and added that Javi owns a “small handgun.”

Lauren also requested that the court prohibit Javi from “committing any act of abuse against Petitioner,” to stay away from her and her home, and to stop all forms of contact. Lauren also requested temporary custody of her and Javi’s son, Eli.

Lauren Comeau retracts restraining order against Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin

Lauren later retracted the restraining order on August 5, claiming that she and Javi “came to an agreement” on their own.

Given Lauren and Javi’s toxic relationship history, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lauren filed a restraining order against Javi.

Just one month prior, on June 21, Javi filed an order of protection against Lauren for allegedly “punching” him in front of Eli during a drop-off. Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Javi’s filing was simply a “scare tactic” used against Lauren, however.

Javi’s statements claimed that Lauren punched him with a closed fist several times, ripped a chain off his neck, and caused enough concern that Javi was worried Lauren would take Eli from him.

“Verbal argument she closed fist punched me several times. She snatched my gold chain off my neck. Our 2-year-old son was present and witnessed,” Javi claimed in his statement.

“Respondent assaulted me in front of our children. I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son,” Javi said in his court papers filed in Delaware.

Javi’s request was granted and he was due to meet Lauren in court, but ultimately Javi filed to voluntarily dismiss the restraining order just one day later, claiming, “I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother. I believe we can handle any altercation that arises.”

Since their summer shenanigans, it seems that things have smoothed over between Javi and Lauren, at least for now.

When Javi’s other baby mama, Kail Lowry, dredged up past insults that Lauren hurled at her, Javi defended Lauren and told Kail she needed to “grow up.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.