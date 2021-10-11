Video of Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if they’re back together

Did Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau rekindle their romance? Pic credit: @teenmomupdates/Instagram

Have Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau rekindled their romance? One video has Teen Mom 2 fans thinking they might be a couple again.

Most Teen Mom 2 fans know Javi Marroquin as Kail Lowry’s ex-husband and baby daddy. The former couple shares one son, Lincoln, 7.

Javi also shares another son, Eli, 2, with his former fiancee, Lauren Comeau.

Javi and Lauren’s relationship has been a rocky one, to say the least.

Teen Mom 2 chaos: Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s tumultuous summer

Over the summer, restraining orders were filed by both Javi and Lauren, against each other, after several of their altercations turned physical.

In July 2021, Javi filed for an order of protection against Lauren after he claimed she punched him in front of their son, Eli. Javi would later voluntarily dismiss the order.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Just one month later, Javi called the police and reported that Lauren “hit and kicked him.” No arrests were made in the domestic matter.

As Monsters & Critics then reported, Lauren felt “threatened” by Javi during the July domestic incident and filed for a restraining order against him, only to later retract it.

Video of Javi and Lauren sparks rumors they’re back together, Teen Mom 2 fans react

Now, both Lauren and Javi have shared a video that caught the attention of some Teen Mom 2 fans who think it could indicate a reconciliation.

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Tea shared the video on their Instagram Feed where fans of Teen Mom 2 watched it and wondered if there could be more to it.

In the video, originally posted to Javi Marroquin’s Instagram Story, Javi and Lauren’s son Eli is playing tee-ball. As Javi filmed the video, Lauren was seen helping Eli adjust the ball on the tee.

Given their violent past, especially this summer, it was surprising to many Teen Mom 2 fans to see Javi and Lauren in close proximity, seemingly getting along.

“This month it’s Lauren let’s see how long it lasts lmao,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan, mocking the fact that Javi jumps from love interest to love interest.

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 thought the video sent the vibe that Lauren and Javi are at least hooking up again.

They wrote, “Ah they are swapping bodily fluids again”

In one Teen Mom 2 fan’s mind, Lauren and Javi only co-parent Eli well when they’re a couple, so they assumed that they’ve rekindled their romance, judging by their happy-go-lucky demeanor and peaceful co-parenting captured in the short video.

“They’re probably back together because from what I’ve seen they don’t co parent well together when they’re broken up, just my thoughts tho don’t come for me lol,” the fan commented.

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Given the sexual tension between Javi and his first baby mama, Kail Lowry, this summer, one Teen Mom 2 viewer commented, “Kail is watching this and crying while punching the air.”

Kail and Javi seemed to hint that they had reignited their flame this summer when they were spotted spending a lot of time together. However, Kail and her publicist shot down claims that she and Javi were an item again, citing co-parenting as the reason for spending so much time together.

When Kail dredged up a past insult from Lauren Comeau about her weight, however, Javi took Lauren’s side in the feud and told Kail to “grow up.” That may have been the first sign that Javi was already working on his relationship with Lauren, despite Teen Mom 2 fans begging Kail and Javi to work things out.

Do you think Javi and Lauren are trying to work out their relationship yet again or are they simply co-parenting?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.