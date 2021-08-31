Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry explains why Javi Marroquin’s phone is still connected to her truck

Why is Javi Marroquin’s phone connected to Kailyn Lowry’s truck? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is clearing up the assumption that she was recently hanging out with baby daddy Javi Marroquin. A few weeks ago people were in an uproar when Kailyn shared a screenshot of music she was playing inside her vehicle, but it wasn’t the song that caught our attention.

Eagle eyes fans noticed that Kailyn’s Bluetooth showed that Javi’s phone was once connected to it as the evidence was displayed on her dashboard.

However, yesterday the MTV star shared a screenshot of her music and once again we noticed that Javi’s phone showed up. But Kail says it’s not what you think!

Kailyn Lowry explains the Javi Marroquin phone fiasco

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram yesterday after getting comments about Javi’s phone showing up on her dashboard screen. However, according to Kailyn, she can’t seem to remove Javi’s Bluetooth connection despite trying several times to delete it.

“I need a little bit of help,” said Kailyn in her Instagram video. “So sometimes when I post songs and stuff in my truck it says that Javi’s phone is connected and so I saw on like the troll pages or whatever like ‘oh Kail’s with Javi blah blah blah’ no it’s literally from months ago.”

She continued, “I don’t know why it still says his phone when I like removed it from my car and like [tried to]forgot iPhone and remove [the] device or whatever. So if anyone has a Chevy and knows how to get rid of this please let me know. “

Is Kailyn Lowry seeking attention?

To further prove her point the Teen Mom 2 star turned the video to show the inside of her car and the empty passenger seat beside her.

“So obviously he’s not here,” said Kailyn, who then showed off the dashboard screen which indicated that there was, “No device found, and then it says Javi’s iPhone.”

Kailyn continued to press some of the buttons on the screen to prove that she tried to remove Javi’s phone but to no avail.

Kailyn called on her followers for help with the issue but many people commented that she was simply doing it for attention.

“She just wanted us to know that she has Javi phone connected in her car,” wrote one Instagram user.

Pic credit:@teenmom.tea/Instagram

While someone else wrote, “Y’all know she does about everything for attention at this point…”

Pic credit:@teenmom.tea/Instagram

And another Instagram user reiterated the sentiment when she wrote, “Anything for attention 🙄 she literally went on the internet to post this but NOT fix it…”

Pic credit:@teenmom.tea/Instagram

Do you think Kailyn legitimately needs help with this or is she doing it for attention?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.