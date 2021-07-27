Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says she’d vacation with ex Javi Marroquin amid Lauren Comeau drama

Kail Lowry admitted that she’d vacation with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV

Things are going so well between Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin that she admitted she would consider vacationing with him.

Kail recently returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, as well as several friends, including Teen Mom 2 castmate Leah Messer.

While enjoying some fun in the sun on the Caribbean island, Kail took some time to answer a Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 would vacation with ex Javi Marroquin

On Sunday, one of Kail’s fans asked her, “Would you take a family vacation with Javi since co parenting is going good?”

Kail included a pic with her answer, showing sons Isaac and Lincoln riding an escalator, and told her fan, “Yeah, I think so!”

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 to 2017 and share one son, Lincoln, 7. The former couple has had a hot-and-cold relationship, and especially lately, when it comes to co-parenting their son, Lincoln.

Kail and Javi bond over recent drama with Lauren Comeau

Recently, however, the exes have bonded over a common nemesis: Javi’s other baby mama and ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

Kail would consider going on vacation with Javi. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Javi began dating Lauren in 2017 after his and Kail’s divorce was finalized. Javi and Lauren share one child, son Eli, 2. Javi and Lauren’s relationship has also been a tumultuous one.

Kail let the cat out of the bag last year on Teen Mom 2 when she revealed to a producer that Javi reportedly tried to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot. At the time, Javi was supposedly still together with Lauren.

When Lauren caught wind of the news, she was obviously upset, and her relationship with Javi crumbled. The two have since split, and Lauren has bought and moved into her own home.

Javi and Lauren struggling to stay out of trouble

However, it seems that Lauren and Javi have yet to learn how to peacefully co-parent, especially in front of their son, Eli. Javi was awarded a restraining order against Lauren last month — he alleged that Lauren “snatched” a gold chain off his neck and “close fist punched” him several times

However, just one day later, Javi filed to dismiss the petition voluntarily. But things continued to get heated during drop-offs between Javi and Lauren.

Just last week, news broke that Javi called the police after Lauren reportedly “hit and kicked” him. Lauren made a statement to The Sun, denying that any wrongdoings took place, and noted that no one was injured nor arrested.

Kail came to Javi’s defense

Kail got herself involved in the drama between Javi and Lauren when she shared an Instagram live and slammed Lauren. Kail’s reaction to the news has some Teen Mom 2 fans thinking she’s having feelings for Javi again (and some think the same about Chris Lopez).

“You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son, and I know that was true. My ex-husband would never, ever, ever, ever lie about you, so that’s number one,” Kail said in her video, aimed at Lauren, “Number two, we’re not going to act like you didn’t call me a fat f**k and a fat piece of s**t last night or the other night, whenever I called you, to call you out on your s**t.”

“This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this,” Kail told Lauren via social media, “Be real. Own your s**t like the rest of us.”

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch Part One of this season’s reunion episode tonight at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.