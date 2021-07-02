Teen Mom 2 fans think Bar Smith and Ashley Jones didn’t ‘get the full picture’ of Bar’s ankle monitor

Teen Mom 2 fans are “annoyed” by the way Bar and Ashley handled Bar’s ankle monitor. Pic credit: MTV

This season on Teen Mom 2, viewers learned that cast member Bar Smith wore an ankle monitor after a DWI arrest, and fans of the show aren’t happy with how he and his fiancee Ashley Jones handled it.

Bar wore an ankle monitor this season, which Ashley explained was to measure his blood alcohol content after he was arrested for driving while drunk.

Bar’s ankle monitor eventually got removed and Ashley planned a Napa getaway soon after, sparking disapproval from Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to Bar and Ashley’s attitudes toward Bar getting his ankle monitor removed

Fans of Teen Mom 2 took note of Bar and Ashley’s behavior towards getting the ankle monitor removed and they weren’t happy about it.

A Teen Mom 2 fan posted a thread on Reddit titled, “Bars ankle monitor,” and said to other fans of the show, “The way bar and Ashley talked about getting rid of his ankle monitor annoyed me. Like it made his life so hard.”

The Reddit user asked, “Imagine how much harder it would be if you killed someone in an accident caused by your intoxication? Am I the only one that thinks they never saw the full picture[?]”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

One Reddit user thought Bar and Ashley didn’t “see the full picture” when it came to Bar’s ankle monitor. Pic credit: u/fundiefun/Reddit

Some Teen Mom 2 fans felt Ashley and Bar’s behavior was justified

Another Reddit user commented on the thread, and didn’t agree that Bar and Ashley didn’t “see the full picture,” but felt that being on probation with an ankle monitor is frustrating, and said that Bar and Ashley deserved to have feelings about it.

“I don’t think they necessarily didn’t see the full picture. Probation and ankle monitoring is a real pain in the neck. They’re allowed to have feelings about it,” wrote the commenter.

Another Reddit user seemingly had an answer to the annoyance of wearing an ankle monitor on probation: “Well don’t drink and drive or illegally discharge weapons, I guess.”

Bar was arrested this spring for willful discharge of a firearm. After Bar’s arrest, Ashley scrubbed her Instagram account of all his pictures and still hasn’t added them back to her page.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 spoke out about Bar and Ashley’s handling of Bar’s ankle monitor. Pic credit: u/fundiefun/Reddit

Fans of Teen Mom 2 were bothered that Ashley and Bar went drinking after his ankle monitor got removed

Other Teen Mom 2 fans were bothered by the fact that as soon as Bar got his ankle monitor removed, Ashley planned a getaway for their anniversary to Napa, where they went wine tasting.

“Another thing that bugged me about this was they were talking about how he had done so much better when he couldn’t drink. Got his GED, stayed out of trouble etc. Then the FIRST THING they do when he gets it off was go to Napa to drink. Like COME ON,” said another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another Reddit user agreed and commented, “Seriously! Wtf. Reward not drinking with a drinking trip???”

Teen Mom 2 fans weren’t happy about Ashley and Bar going drinking after he got his ankle monitor removed. Pic credit: u/fundiefun/Reddit

“Makes perfect sense,” another Teen Mom 2 fan commented, sarcastically.

Ashley and Bar are the latest cast members to join Teen Mom 2

Bar and Ashley were the newest additions to the Teen Mom 2 cast this season after appearing on Young + Pregnant.

On this week’s episode, fans gushed over a sweet moment between Bar and Ashley. To celebrate Bar’s birthday, Ashley surprised him with a homemade dinner in their backyard and plane tickets for a trip to Paris.

Despite their addition to the cast, ratings for Teen Mom 2 have plummeted. There are even rumors swirling that former MTV star Jenelle Evans could be replacing Ashley Jones‘ spot on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.