Teen Mom 2 fans sound off on Jade and Sean’s relationship timeline ahead of season premiere

MTV shared a timeline of Jade and Sean’s relationship and fans voiced their opinions. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom shared Jade and Sean’s relationship timeline on social media, and fans of the show had plenty to say about the couple’s history.

The post comes on the heels of Jade and Sean’s breakup, less than two weeks after the couple sparked engagement rumors when Jade was spotted wearing a big diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Just two weeks before the engagement rumors, Jade shared a series of racy pics on Instagram of her and Sean, which she has since deleted, praising her then-boyfriend.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade and Sean have a tumultuous history together

The couple has had a tumultuous history together that included drug use, lots of arguing, breaking up and getting back together, and dealing with Jade’s parents, who have issues of their own.

Jade, who was Jenelle Evans’ replacement on Teen Mom 2, made her tv debut on Young and Pregnant. She was 19 years old when she welcomed her daughter, Kloie Kenna.

Teen Mom’s caption for the video read, “Ever since we met Jade and Sean on Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant, they’ve faced all sorts of ups and downs—but at the end of the day, they were always able to come together for their daughter Kloie. Here’s looking back on their relationship before #TeenMom2 returns! 💞”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Fans of the franchise showed up in the comments to voice how they feel about the couple’s rocky romance.

Most fans were critical of the couple’s history

One fan said, “Worst couple ever! Most toxic relationship on teen mom 🤦🏽‍♀️” and another agreed with them 100%.

One fan called Jade and Sean the “worst couple ever.” Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

When it came to cursing, some fans thought Jade and her family’s language could use some cleaning up, especially in front of Kloie.

Some fans thought the couple’s cursing and yelling was too much in front of Kloie. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans of the show spoke out, suggesting that Jade have a more positive outlook on things; one called Sean “toxic.”

Some fans called their relationship “toxic.” Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Jade will be returning to the cast for Teen Mom 2 when it returns to the air next month with fellow cast members Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

During last season’s reunion special, Chelsea DeBoer announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the show. Her replacement will be Ashley Jones from 16 and Pregnant.

Fans had something to say about the newly announced cast, too. Viewers can catch up on Jade and the rest of the cast next month when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.