Teen Mom 2 fans drag Leah Messer for supporting BFF Kail Lowry’s nemesis Briana DeJesus amid feud

Amid a Teen Mom 2 feud between Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry, Leah Messer showed support for Briana, and critics dragged her for it.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Briana and Kail have been feuding with each other for years and recently it intensified.

Over the summer, Briana was irked that Kail didn’t film her domestic issues with Chris Lopez for Teen Mom 2.

From there, things escalated and eventually, Kail ended up filing a lawsuit against Briana for defamation.

Recently, Kail accused Briana of sleeping with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, although Briana denied the allegations.

Shortly afterward, it was revealed that Briana sent a treadmill to Kail Lowry’s new home in Delaware, seemingly taking a shot at her nemesis’ weight.

Around the same time that Briana’s treadmill delivery became public, she told her fans that she’ll be taking a social media hiatus in a lengthy Instagram post.

One of Kail’s longtime Teen Mom 2 castmates and BFFs, Leah Messer, showed Briana support on her post with a series of red heart emojis.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are dragging Leah for showing support for Briana, who is Kail’s longtime nemesis.

A screenshot of Leah’s interaction with Briana was shared by Teen Mom Tea on Instagram, where Teen Mom 2 fans bashed Leah for supporting someone who fat-shamed her friend.

“Nah if she’s supposed to be Kail’s close friend this is shady AF,” wrote one of Leah’s critics.

Another one of Leah’s critics felt she was disrespecting Kail by showing support to Briana.

The critic commented, “If my ‘close’ friend was shaded by an associate of mine, I would not comment under her posts. I’d either stop being an associate of hers or stay out of any social media posts from either side. No beuno Leah…..”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

“I love Leah and understanding not wanting to be in the drama but girl you just put yourself in it!!” wrote another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

“She body shamed one of your friends and you’re gonna act like her apology was genuine? Hell no,” their comment continued. “She ‘apologized’ because of the heat she’s getting.”

Leah and Kail’s friendship dates back years and the two are so close that they even vacation together. Over the summer, Leah and Jaylan joined Kail and her boys in the Dominican Republic for some fun in the sun.

Leah recently came under fire for another reason and it had to do with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Rumors circulated that Leah’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert was “furious” that she was letting Jaylan spend so much time with their daughter, Addie.

However, Leah set the record straight in a now-deleted comment and said that Jeremy and Jaylan are actually on good terms with each other.

