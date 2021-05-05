Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana for being late to pick up Nova, Devoin responds

Briana was late to pick up Nova during the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 premiere, and when fans spoke out, her ex, Devoin responded. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus, Teen Mom 2 veteran, was late to pick up Nova from school during the season premiere, although she’s called out Devoin for repeatedly being late, and fans of the show spoke out about it.

During the Season 11 opener of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Briana was admittedly late when picking up her eldest daughter, Nova, from school.

It was an early day, meaning that Nova needed to be picked up a couple of hours earlier than usual, and Briana completely forgot about it. Fans called her out, since a common storyline for her has been blasting Devoin for being late to pick up Nova.

Specifically, there was a scene last season where Briana blasted Devoin for being late to pick up Nova from gymnastics.

After Teen Mom shared a clip of the scene, with the caption, “Briana and Devoin Are On The Outs 😬,” fans spoke out with their take on the situation.

A few fans spoke out in defense of Devoin, and called out Briana for being hypocritical about being late

One fan of the show told Devoin, “@devoinaustin the fact that she made her life harder by not letting you see your daughter during the week, like what 🥴 the bitch brings s**t on herself. One day nova will see all this and be like why was my mom this way 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 showed their support for Devoin: “@devoinaustin we don’t feel sorry for her! She using Nova as pawn when she gets mad at your. Total bs”

One of Devoin’s supporters brought up the fact that Nova is smart enough to see what’s going on.

“I believe as smart as Nova is she sees it now. Nova has questioned her about her interactions with Devoin and her talking about him. Clearly it’s not cool with that baby girl I’m glad. Brianna brings all this upon herself.”

Many fans of the show took Devoin’s side and called out Briana for being hypocritical. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Briana and Devoin have a tumultuous history and doesn’t look like that is changing any time soon

Briana stirred up trouble with Devoin for another reason lately, when she shared a clickbait article that alleged he was in a relationship with fellow Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry.

Kail denounced the “fake news,” and Briana ended up deleting most of her tweets and taking some “well needed time away” from social media.

Briana has slowly reemerged into social media and hinted that she’s happy in her new relationship with tattoo artist boyfriend Javi, who she teased will make a “little grand entrance” on this season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.