Teen Mom 2 fans call Briana DeJesus ‘thirsty,’ think she’s ‘obsessed’ with Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez

Briana DeJesus is being labeled “thirsty” by Teen Mom 2 fans who think she is “obsessed” with her nemesis, Kail Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Briana recently stirred up some drama when she interacted with Chris Lopez on social media.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus interacts with Chris Lopez

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram captured the exchange between Briana and Chris that has Teen Mom 2 viewers talking, which you can see below.

On Twitter, Briana told her followers, “Orange theory is getting boring. Need something new.”

Chris replied to Briana’s tweet with a gif that showed a female boxer sparring with her trainer.

Briana replied to Chris’s comment and told him, “Ima come see u so u can teach me 👀”

Teen Mom 2 viewers commented on Teen Mom Tea’s post and felt Briana was being “thirsty” with her comment to Chris and think she’s “obsessed” with Kail’s exes.

Teen Mom 2 fans call Briana DeJesus ‘thirsty’ and ‘obsessed’ with Kail Lowry’s exes

“Girl, drink some water and stop acting so thirsty for all of her exs. It’s weird,” commented one Teen Mom 2 viewer who thought Briana was desperately seeking attention.

Another commenter wrote, “Bro She OBSESSED With Kail’s Exes 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

“Like I’m sure it’s a joke but like sis come on 😭” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan. “It’s not cute or funny just seems obsessed 😂”

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s tumultuous history

Kail and Briana’s feud dates back to 2017 when Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, began dating Briana after he and Kail divorced.

Briana and Kail had an infamously heated argument that turned physical during the taping of the Season 8 reunion for Teen Mom 2.

Since then, Kail and Briana have been exchanging jabs and seemingly trying to insult each other by interacting with one another’s exes.

On her Coffee Convos podcast earlier this year, Kail hosted Briana’s ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, which many Teen Mom 2 fans felt was done out of spite.

Around the same time, Briana began sharing clickbait, insinuating that Kail and Devoin were in a relationship, which Kail adamantly denied.

As far as Devoin is concerned, Briana and Kail need to “put their nonsense behind them” and move on like adults.

That was far from the case, however, when Kail ended up filing a lawsuit against Briana for defamation of character.

When Briana got involved in Kail and her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s business, Kail drew the line.

Briana accused Kail of “breaking and entering” into Chris’ mom’s home, which Kail denied. Briana’s attorney later requested that the case be dismissed, but no further updates have been provided about the lawsuit.

