Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones sells out hoodies using coupon code mocking Jenelle Evans

Ashley Jones capitalized off Jenelle Evans singling out her husband, Bar Smith. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones capitalized on Jenelle Evans singling out Bar Smith and it earned her massive sales on her merchandise.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jenelle Evans took to TikTok to answer some fan questions and in the process, singled out Ashley’s man, Bar Smith.

Jenelle was complaining about how her husband, David Eason, wasn’t invited to film the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and mentioned that Ashley’s husband, Bar, was.

Ashley caught wind of Jenelle dropping Bar’s name and put a humorous twist on it by offering the coupon code “uninvitedjenelle” to her fans to use on her merchandise.

Ashley recently announced that she’s opening a beauty salon, Aries Beauty Studio, in Modesto, California, and has been plugging merchandise ahead of its grand opening.

Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones sells out of hoodies using coupon code mocking Jenelle Evans

Now, Ashley has reported back to her fans and let them know that her Jenelle Evans-inspired coupon code helped boost sales on her merchandise.

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 9 to share a message with her followers.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

“Hey babes, thanks to everyone who purchased a hoodie,” Ashley wrote.

“I was not expecting them to pretty much sell out over night,” she continued. “There are a few left so so head over because the code “uninvitedjenelle” expires at 1 pm pst.”

Jenelle almost joined Ashley in the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. However, the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that MTV ghosted her after initially asking her to film.

Jenelle claimed that when she asked if her husband, David Eason, could come along, MTV retracted their invitation to film, prompting Jenelle to record her TikTok video.

Ashley Jones to appear in Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month

Jenelle is one of a few moms from the Teen Mom franchise who say they weren’t asked to film for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG also told her fans that she didn’t receive an invite from MTV to film the spinoff show.

Ashley Jones will appear on the Teen Mom spinoff next month alongside cast members, past and present, from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Before its January 2022 premiere, Teen Mom: Family Reunion has already promised to pack plenty of drama. Ashley was reportedly involved in an altercation that turned physical in the house involving her Teen Mom 2 castmates, Briana and Brittany DeJesus.

However, Ashley denied any wrongdoing, saying she “never attacked anyone” and claimed instead that she was ganged up on.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.