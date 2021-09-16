Roxanne DeJesus slams MTV after Briana and Brittany were booted from hotel while filming Teen Mom spinoff

Roxanne DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 is not happy with MTV. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went after MTV in a tirade and claims that she’s “done” with Teen Mom 2.

Roxanne is not happy with MTV and she let the world know it.

Sisters Briana and Brittany DeJesus, along with Jade Cline, also from Teen Mom 2, are reportedly filming for a Teen Mom spinoff show.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV announced they were gearing up for an all-stars-type spinoff involving cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Roxanne DeJesus goes off on MTV amid Teen Mom 2 spinoff drama

On Wednesday, September 15, Roxanne took to Instagram Live to get a few things off her chest after she reported that Briana, Brittany, and Jade were asked to leave a hotel where they were staying after getting into a fight with Teen Mom 2 castmate, Ashley Jones.

Roxanne felt it was unfair that Ashley wasn’t also asked to leave, and blamed MTV for providing alcohol, knowing that things would likely get heated between the castmates.

“OK. It didn’t go well last night, so, what is the plan now?” Roxanne asked her camera, aiming her question at MTV. “I’m done. I’m sure [the network] is trying to figure out what they are going to do.”

The ordeal angered Roxanne so much that she claimed she is done with Teen Mom 2 and told MTV, “Do not show up at my house with your f**king cameras, do not send any COVID tests, I am done with your bulls**t, with your penny-pinching bulls**t!”

“Shove that money up your ass and I’m out!” Roxanne continued during her nearly 12-minute-long tirade.

Roxanne calls MTV ‘fake’ and accuses them of ‘financial abuse’

Roxanne added, “I will not tolerate the f**king financial abuse. I will not tolerate your fake security, your fake COVID cleaning … everything about it is fake.”

Roxanne DeJesus with her daughters Briana and Brittany, and granddaughters Nova and Stella. Pic credit: MTV

During the video, Roxanne explained that MTV sent professional cleaning crews to disinfect their new home between filming, but claimed that the company ruined her property, leaving her family’s furniture drenched in chemicals.

Roxanne felt that MTV was “playing with” her daughters’ lives by setting them up for the spinoff show, making it appear that MTV purposely instigated the drama.

“They provoke you, and when you lash out, you’re the f**king bad guy!” Roxanne said. “I think it’s sad that you put my daughters in that predicament … stop playing with my daughters’ lives.”

Roxanne has been a huge part of Briana’s life on Teen Mom 2, as viewers have watched Briana rely heavily on her mom for support.

In fact, Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Briana would be “lost” without her mom Roxanne because she relies on her for so much.

Now that Roxanne has made it clear that she wants to be done with MTV, viewers are curious if they’ll see her on future episodes of Teen Mom 2. Do you think Roxanne will stay true to her word and cut ties with MTV?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.