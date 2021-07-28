Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones’ mom lashes out at Jenelle Evans for posting clickbait about Bar Smith

When Jenelle Evans shared clickbait about Bar Smith, Ashley Jones’ mom lashed out at her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans set off Ashley Jones’ mom, Tea, when she shared a clickbait article about Bar Smith.

Plenty of current and former cast members from the Teen Mom franchise share clickbait articles on social media, and Jenelle Evans is no exception.

The headline of the latest clickbait article Jenelle shared read, “Teen Mom: Bar Smith Fires Gun at Ashley’s Graduation Party.”

During one of the last episodes of Teen Mom 2, Ashley and Bar celebrated with friends and family when Ashley graduated from college with her associate degree.

Bar Smith gets arrested after Ashley Jones’ party

Everyone was enjoying themselves — perhaps a little too much — and Bar began to get visibly intoxicated, despite having been arrested recently for a DWI and had to wear an ankle monitor.

At the end of the party scene, text appeared that read, “The MTV crew left the party at 9pm. Later that night, police received a call that gunshots were fired. No injuries were reported.”

Bar was arrested in May for “willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner,” and rumors surfaced that the arrest happened during Ashley’s graduation party. Several media outlets released stories reporting that Bar shot the gun at Ashley’s party.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shares clickbait, Ashley Jones’ mom responds

One such article was the one that Jenelle Evans shared on social media. However, when Ashley Jones’ mom, Tea, caught wind of it, she couldn’t hold back.

Tea took to her Instagram account to throw some shade at Jenelle for spreading “lies.” Tea shared a screenshot of Jenelle’s post and added her own commentary. Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared the post.

“Click bait will always have you posting lies 🤣” Tea wrote, “Shots [were] fired but not at the party.”

Tea continued, “Jenellll you better be glad your weak ass can’t be tagged[.]”

Bar, who has begun the process of lasering away his face tattoos, was taken into custody on Sunday, May 16 for discharging the firearm. The morning Bar was arrested, he was wearing a t-shirt that said, “Shoot Loots” depicting a toucan pretending to shoot from its finger.

When news broke of Bar’s arrest, Ashley scrubbed her Instagram account of his pictures. The two got engaged (again) on this past season of Teen Mom 2, but rumors have surfaced that they have split once again.

Ashley and Bar will appear on part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which fans can watch on Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.