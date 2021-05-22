Teen Mom 2: Bar Smith says he’s lasering away his face tattoos, talks mental health struggles

New Teen Mom 2 cast member Bar Smith, fiance of Ashley Jones, told followers he’s going to have laser removal done on his face tattoos. Pic credit: MTV

One of the newest cast members of Teen Mom 2, Bar Smith has told his followers he’s going to have laser removal done on his face tattoos, and talked about his struggles with mental health.

Bar, who recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Ashley Jones, took to Instagram on Friday to tell his followers that he was “lasering away” his face tattoos.

Bar explains why he got his tattoos

The 24-year-old MTV personality got his two face tattoos in 2019 after a split from Ashley, and each tattoo held a special meaning for him

Bar shared a post on Instagram that read, “I’m lasering away these face tattoos y’all” with an emoji of himself with a fist facing forward.

He captioned his post, “My brothers would’ve been mad at me for this shit anyways [laugh crying emoji][black heart emoji] #RipYr #CipNorm ima put y’all somewhere else, I gotta make a few adjustments for the better though.”

One piece of ink reads, “Norm” and the other “YR474.” Bar explained their significance: “I’m getting YR474 and then on this side, I’m getting Norm. YR stands for young real, that’s my brother that passed away, 474 is the jurisdiction I’m from, it’s my district. And then Norm is for my brother that passed away.”

Tattoo laser removal wasn’t the only topic on Bar’s mind this week

Bar got candid in his Instagram stories Friday night when he brought up the topic of mental health and how he struggles with it, and wanted to offer help to his followers who might face similar challenges.

Bar talked about mental health in his IG stories. Pic credit: @barbadbreed/Instagram

“If you struggle with mental health… your body just woke you up for the day, pull yourself out the bed, take a shower and eat a good breakfast, go for a walk, or just get out. Laying there for the rest of the day will only make things worse… I’m in it with y’all I promise,” Bar shared in his stories.

Bar hoped to help others struggling with mental health issues. Pic credit: @barbadbreed/Instagram

In the next slide in his stories, Bar shared a question bar that asked, “Did this help you feel better?” and played the song Toast by artist Koffee and wrote, “Turn this song on repeat, take a shower, and tell me how you feel after… I’m telling you this kind of music really help the soul[.]”

In the next slide, Bar asked his 199k followers, “Where the tattoo removal places at? [frustrated emoji] I’m sad to say, but I think it’s time, It was a good time not a long time[.]”

In response to his previous slides, Bar shared one more in his stories that read, “Literally hundreds of y’all said ‘yes’ I’m glad, I’ll do this s**t everyday if it’s gone help you through it, s**t it might help me, focus on some positive social media s**t for once…” and used the hashtag #blessingsarecoming.

Bar made headlines for his arrest last week

Bar’s announcement about laser tattoo removal comes on the heels of his arrest last weekend for the willful discharge of a firearm. His fiance, Ashley, scrubbed his photos from her social media accounts and the couple unfollowed each other after his arrest.

However, Ashley clapped back at haters and defended her man after his arrest, and Bar shared a pic of himself and Ashley during the taping of the reunion, prompting fans to ask what the status of their relationship is.

With such a tumultuous past of breaking up and getting back together, it’s not surprising that the on-and-off couple have hit another bump in the road, but they always seem to find their way back to support each other eventually.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.