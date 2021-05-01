Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s son Watson does adorable Q&A with her fans

Chelsea’s son, Watson, answered a fan Q&A during an adorably funny IG story. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shared an entertaining Q&A for her fans, and the star of the show was her son, Watson.

Chelsea told her fans to “Ask Watson a question!” in her Instagram stories. Her followers obliged and four-year-old Watson was candid in his answers, which Chelsea videoed and shared.

One of the first questions a fan asked Watson was, “Who farts more, mom or dad [?]”

Watson answered, “Daddy,” before sticking out his tongue while mom Chelsea was heard laughing in the background.

When asked his favorite color, Watson told the camera, “Red.”

Watson admitted he’s a ‘daddy’s boy’ and wants to be a firefighter when he grows up

Watson admitted that he’s a daddy’s boy when asked whether he was a mama’s boy or daddy’s boy and Chelsea gave him kisses and told him, “Sometimes you’re Mommy’s boy” while he nodded his head and said, “Yes.”

The next question asked Watson what he wanted to be when he grows up. The preschooler replied, “Marshall,” and mom Chelsea clarified for the camera, “Marshall? Like Paw Patrol?” while Watson concurred. Marshall from Paw Patrol is a Dalmatian who also happens to be a firefighter.

Chelsea’s son Watson was happy to answer fan questions during an IG Q&A. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Another one of Chelsea’s followers asked Watson, “Do you like having 3 sisters?” Adorably, Watson answered, “I want to have 10 little sisters.”

Chelsea asked, “You want to have 10 sisters?!” and Watson emphatically shook his head up and down while he replied, “Yes!”

Watson also disclosed that his favorite dinosaurs were a T-Rex and a brachiosaurus, his favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla with sprinkles, his favorite thing to do with mom Chelsea is crafts, and when a fan asked Watson to “Show us a cool trick you can do!” he stood on a table and did a dance, making mom Chelsea chuckle.

When a fan requested Watson sing them a song, he chose Twinkle Twinkle Little Star while little sister Layne sat next to him and watched.

One last fan wanted to know Watson’s favorite superhero. He paused for a few seconds before asking him mom which one was red and yellow, then confirmed his answer was Iron Man.

Chelsea asked fans to “Ask Watson a question!” in her IG stories. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Watson is Chelsea’s second eldest child, and her first biological child with husband, Cole DeBoer. Chelsea’s shares her eldest daughter, Aubree, with her ex, Adam Lind, and shares youngest daughters Layne and Walker with husband Cole.

Chelsea decided to switch gears recently and announced that she would no longer be filming for Teen Mom 2 after nine years of sharing her life with fans of the franchise.

The 29-year-old mom of four stays busy with her own clothing line, a home décor line, and joins fellow castmate Kail Lowry in selling her own Wall Blush removable wallpaper line.

Fans of the show recently threatened not to watch the new season of Teen Mom 2 since Chelsea will no longer be a part of the cast. She was replaced by Ashley Jones, from Young and Pregnant.

Viewers can catch up with new castmate Ashley, along with veteran moms Kail Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline when a new season and a new cast of Teen Mom 2 return next week.

Teen Mom 2 returns on air next Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.