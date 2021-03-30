Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Taylor Nolan opens up about Bachelor Nation outrage over her unearthed tweets, says anger is ‘valid’


Taylor Nolan poses on the red carpet.
Taylor Nolan understands why Bachelor Nation was so outraged by her tweets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan has spoken out about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH launched an investigation which could cause her to lose her therapy license.

During an interview on the People Every Day podcast, Nolan says that she understands the backlash she has been receiving from Bachelor Nation over the historic posts.

“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” she says. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed.”

Taylor reveals she was in a dark place at the time of the tweets

The tweets were from almost a decade ago, and Taylor explains that she was struggling during that time.

monsterscriticsreality

472 645

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Shooters got to take their shot. Even if it is long distance. 💘 OMG - #Bachelorette alum Bennett ...

View

Mar 25

16 0
Open
Shooters got to take their shot. Even if it is long distance. 💘 OMG - #Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan seems somewhat enamored by #Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan after she posted an Instagram story of her dancing around to Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.” In true Bennett fashion, he showed his interest by doing a similar video and it’s hilarious. 🤣 His adorable caption to the video included the line, “I didn’t realize brief clips of ‘Fantasy’ could give such feels until earlier this week.” 😍 Kelley has yet to comment but we are kinda hoping she does! Do you think these two could be a match?? 👀 See both videos at #linkinbio! (📸: @kelleyflanagan /Instagram @bennettandrewjordan /Instagram) ————- #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #kelleyflanagan #BIP #bachelorinparadise #love #thebacheloretteabc #bachelortea #bennettjordan #pilotpete #pilotpeter #couplealert #realitytvnews

Shooters got to take their shot. Even if it is long distance. 💘 OMG - #Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan seems somewhat enamored by #Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan after she posted an Instagram story of her dancing around to Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.”

In true Bennett fashion, he showed his interest by doing a similar video and it’s hilarious. 🤣 His adorable caption to the video included the line, “I didn’t realize brief clips of ‘Fantasy’ could give such feels until earlier this week.” 😍

Kelley has yet to comment but we are kinda hoping she does! Do you think these two could be a match?? 👀 See both videos at #linkinbio!

(📸: @kelleyflanagan /Instagram
@bennettandrewjordan /Instagram)

————-
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #kelleyflanagan #BIP #bachelorinparadise #love #thebacheloretteabc #bachelortea #bennettjordan #pilotpete #pilotpeter #couplealert #realitytvnews ...

16 0

“I was not in a good place at all,” she says. “I was living in racial trauma. I was living and upholding white supremacy. I was completely lost with my cultural identity.”

She then further details that she was depressed at the time and desperate to fit in.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

“I had really absorbed all of the ‘isms’ in our culture. I had absorbed all of that white supremacy and felt just lost. I didn’t think about anything I was tweeting or I was posting,” she says.

“I was depressed, and I was just really lonely and didn’t like myself. I didn’t know who I was. I thought that I was being cool, thought that I was fitting in. I was so lost. I was so confused.”

She then explains that she first saw the error in her ways when she went to grad school and started receiving therapy herself. She shares that she was able to “unpack and unlearn” her racial biases.

Regardless, she still acknowledges that the tweets were wrong and understands the outrage over them.

Taylor could lose her therapy license

The Department of Health was reportedly notified about the tweets by numerous people. Following these reports, the DOH announced that it was considering launching an investigation.

On March 25, an investigation from the state of Washington was officially launched.

The state has yet to determine whether or not it will take action against Taylor for the tweets. If the state does decide to take action, she could possibly lose her therapy license.

Before the investigation was announced, Taylor made multiple apologies for the incident.

The first apology was in video form but after receiving backlash about it not seeming genuine, she issued a second written apology.

This hasn’t halted criticisms from Bachelor Nation.

Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay said she was “disappointed” in Taylor’s tweets.

Additionally, Bekah Martinez, who competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor condemned her tweets and apology.

Corinne Olympios, who feuded with Taylor during their time on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, reminded viewers that she had seen a darker side to Taylor prior to her tweets resurfacing.

Taylor has now acknowledged those comments and claim they are valid.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x