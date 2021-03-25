The Bachelor: Taylor Nolan under investigation in Washington, may lose license over racist tweets

Taylor Nolan is under fire for past tweets that appeared to have racist undertones. Pic credit: @taymocha/Instagram

The Bachelor star Taylor Nolan is reportedly under investigation in Washington State and could potentially lose her mental health counselor license after several of her past tweets resurfaced which appeared to have racist undertones.

Page Six reported that the state’s agency was still deciding whether or not to take disciplinary action against the Bachelor alum.

Washington Department of Health spokesperson Gordon MacCracken told Page Six that the department would move to an investigation but that “doesn’t necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur.”

Mr. MacCracken said that he could not “predict an outcome” nor is there a “specific timeline” as to how long the investigation into Taylor’s remarks would take.

The Department of Health revealed to Page Six that prior to this incident, Taylor had “no previous disciplinary history.”

Taylor apologized for her remarks in a statement posted to Instagram on March 15.

The story behind the controversial posts

In tweets that were posted in 2011 and went viral, Taylor insulted minority groups, including Indian, Asian and Jewish communities. The posts also contained fat-shaming and homophobic slurs.

Us Weekly reported that Taylor addressed the tweets in an Instagram Live video where she said that for the past ten years since she added her commentary to Twitter, she had been doing the work to rectify her past mistakes.

She spoke directly to the BIPOC community and the other minority groups whom she offended and said, “I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I’m sorry I didn’t always stand with you. I’m sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I’m sorry I wasn’t better then, but I am here now and will always be,”

Taylor then temporarily disabled commentary on her Instagram page due to “extreme harassment and death threats.”

Taylor’s attempt to move forward

The psychotherapist, who competed for Nick Viall’s heart on Season 21 of The Bachelor has also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. She was once engaged to Derek Peth.

In an Instagram post shared on March 1, Taylor posted a written statement about the tweets in an attempt to move forward.

In a series of slides she explained herself and how she planned to atone for her actions.

She said that there was “no question” that “every word of her old tweets was harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting” to the communities that she identifies with and that she supports.

Taylor continued that the views she held eight-plus years ago were “vile and unacceptable” and “completely removed” from the values and principles she holds today.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.