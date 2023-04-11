Taylor Hale goes blonde to have some fun

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale went blonde for a series of new photos.

Since appearing on the show, Taylor has made many posts showing off her fashion choices.

“I’ve always wondered if blondes have more fun,” Taylor captioned the new Instagram post.

According to Taylor, the photoshoot was done with “just amazing makeup” and some natural light.

In the photos, Taylor can be seen with a big smile while posing in a fancy black dress.

She has received many supportive comments for the photos, even drawing some comparisons to singer and actress Beyonce.

Taylor Hale debuts new blonde transformation

Taylor says the three photos she shared were taken with a cell phone camera.

“New soon for @eyefordesignhair,” she finished off her caption.

What has Taylor Hale been up to after Big Brother?

After winning Big Brother, Taylor began dating Joseph Abdin from the BB24 cast.

Though it seemed they may have had feelings for each other while playing the game, Joseph got evicted during a twist that had him living in the backyard.

They reunited after the season and have now become the longest-lasting showmance from Big Brother 24.

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider also tried dating in the real world, but their relationship ended after a trip through Europe.

Now, Alyssa and Joseph are on The Challenge USA Season 2, a spin-off of the show that became very popular on MTV.

Soon, a new season of Big Brother will take place this summer, and Taylor worked with the casting director to provide tips to people applying to be on the show.

More from Big Brother

In some other news, Big Brother is up for an MTV award this spring. Many reality television fans have ranked it among the best shows of the genre. Voting is still open.

And, not everyone from Big Brother is interested in playing on The Challenge — even if recent seasons have indicated otherwise.

Kaitlyn Herman from Big Brother 20 stated that she has turned down The Challenge and will continue to do so. And the claims that she is still trying to finish that puzzle on BB20 are incorrect.

As for a new season of the show, episodes will begin airing around the end of June or the beginning of July. CBS has ordered a full season, but producers have not revealed a house tour or the theme that will be used.

Big Brother fans should expect host Julie Chen Moonves to ramp up the online teasing as summer draws near.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.