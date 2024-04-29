Taylor Hale from Big Brother 24 celebrates Joseph Abdin being ‘long distance best friend’

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale shared some fun new videos about her relationship with Joseph Abdin.

Taylor and Joseph met as BB24 cast members, and it looked like they were developing feelings for one another.

An official showmance for Jaylor never panned out, mostly because Joseph was evicted during the infamous Split House twist.

As a reminder, the BB24 cast was split in half midway through the season, with half the players forced to live a week in the backyard.

Joseph recently posted a remark about his BB24 elimination, answering a query from host Julie Chen Moonves about the most memorable Double Evictions.

After playing Big Brother, Taylor and Joseph reunited in the real world, where they began a romantic relationship. The couple didn’t remain together but have stayed very close since then.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin celebrate their Big Brother friendship

A fun video was shared on Instagram by Taylor. It depicts her dancing around with Joseph and a cute puppy.

The song Made For Me (sped-up version) by Muni Long plays in the background as the former Big Brother couple sings to the camera.

“When your long distance ex is your long distance best friend,” reads the caption over the video.

“That’s still the other half 🖤,” reads an Instagram comment from Taylor.

“I’m bored, see you soon,” wrote Joseph in the comments.

Many Big Brother alums also responded in the comments.

“Skin is glistening ❤️ I thought this was a @dove commercial,” posted BB23 runner-up Derek Frazier.

“Aw love & miss u both so so much,” wrote Hannah Chaddha from BB23.

“Relationship aesthetic,” posted Kemi Fakunle from BB21.

Responses to post from BB24 winner Taylor Hale. Pic credit: @TheTaylorMack/Instagram

Taylor and Joseph also shared a second video joking about why they broke up.

“It’s all fun and games until you remember why you broke up,” reads the text on the video.

The duo is still having fun as friends, no matter what has happened in their past romantic relationship.

More news from Big Brother

Taylor recently stated RuPaul’s Drag Race winners should win more money. They don’t make quite as much as a Big Brother winner.

Felicia Cannon from BB25 also noted she got hacked. Someone stole her Twitter account and she was upset.

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer. So social media could soon be dominated by BB26 chatter

It was revealed that some new people are helping construct the Big Brother 26 cast. It could introduce some new ideas.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the episodes of BB24 featuring Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.