Big Brother alums hilariously respond to Julie Chen Moonves’s question about the most memorable Double Evictions

Julie Chen Moonves has returned to creating interest in Big Brother on social media.

She does this around this time each year, especially as fans clamor for news about new seasons.

Soon, the Big Brother 26 cast will dominate our attention, with a new group of players competing for the $750,000 prize.

It was recently revealed that new people are helping create the BB26 cast, possibly bringing in some new ideas on how to keep the show fresh.

Meanwhile, many BB25 cast members are at odds following a dramatic and chaotic season during the Summer of 2023.

But it’s almost time to begin focusing on a new cast. Ahead of that, Julie is looking back at past Big Brother moments.

Julie Chen Moonves asks about memorable Big Brother Double Evictions

“A little #tbt … what double evictions do you remember the most over the 25 seasons of #BigBrother 👀👀,” Julie posted on Instagram.

It seemed like a fan-oriented question, but it led many Big Brother alums to share their thoughts. Some were quite funny.

“Does being voted out in season 10 and then again in season 11 count as a double eviction??” Jessie Godderz from BB10 and BB11 wrote before adding, “Asking for a friend.”

“The one that got me evicted in a yard,” wrote Joseph Abdin from Big Brother 24.

Joseph referred to a split-house twist from BB24 where half the remaining players had to live in the backyard for a week. Someone inside the house and another person from the backyard got evicted the same night.

“I don’t mean to brag but I kinda slayed both of the double evictions on my season,” posted Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, although it sounds like bragging.

“The one that brought back two houseguests & got me evicted,” noted Mecole Hayes from BB25. She referred to the Double Eviction that eliminated Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields. But they were given a chance to return as zombies.

Big Brother fans also share memorable Double Evictions

Many Big Brother fans also responded to Julie’s post. Some had different answers than the alums, but many still remember the BB25 Double Eviction.

“Cory’s perfect double that was ruined by zombie week,” wrote one fan.

Cory Wurtenberger was the Head of Household as the fateful Zombie Week descended upon Big Brother 25. It was when Jared and Cameron got voted out.

“The one Cory won and we had the perfect 2 people gone. Then y’all let them back in!!” added another fan.

“Jeff from season 13, Judd from season 15, Jennifer season 6, Ollie season 10,” wrote a long-time Big Brother fan.

“BB21 double when nicole won hoh was the first thing i thought of,” noted one fan.

Nicole Anthony was the Big Brother 21 AFH and had some memorable moments that season.

Another fan mentioned the Double Eviction night that sent Michael Bruner packing on Big Brother 24.

More Big Brother is on the way

A new season of Big Brother debuts this summer on CBS. More details about it should come out soon.

Previous episodes of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.