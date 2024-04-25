Felicia Cannon from Big Brother gets hacked on social media, drags the person in a video tirade

“I’ve been hacked on twitter,” Big Brother alum Felicia Cannon wrote on Instagram.

“Sahana, get out of my twitter account,” she concluded the post.

In a scathing video posted to her Instagram account, Felicia told her followers that her Twitter account (now known as X) had been hacked.

“Why do people do this? This is the negativity of social media,” Felicia said in part of the long live video she shared.

Felicia understandably drags the person she feels has taken over her account. She hopes to find a way to get it back.

The Big Brother 25 alum is very upset about what has happened and wants everyone to know about it. She also has a warning for anyone else who might try it.

Felicia shares an extended video to get her account back

Felicia’s full video is shared below, where she warns anyone who might try to hack her other social media accounts.

As the video progresses, Felicia becomes (steadily) more upset as she explains the situation, leading to her lashing out a bit in the end.

Felicia is upset that someone hacked her account. Pic credit: @Felicia.Cannon.9/Instagram

“Get your a** out my Twitter account and give it back to me,” Felicia states before adding, “People, stop trying to be somebody else! Just do you! Stop trying to impersonate other people.”

Below is Felicia’s video, which gets a tad NSFW as she expresses herself.

Felicia has a PSA for the person that hacked her Twitter account 🤣🗣️🗣️



y'all pissed Auntie off this morning! 😩😭 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/OnsanKGYZR — Jordan 🍿 (@jordansveto) April 24, 2024

Who was Felicia Cannon on Big Brother?

Felicia Cannon, a 63-year-old real estate agent from Kennesaw, Georgia, joined the Big Brother 25 cast in the summer of 2023.

Though she got targeted for eviction several times, Felicia survived many Eviction Ceremonies as the season wore on.

Felicia made it to the final four, where she was cut by a three-person alliance of Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, and Jag Bains.

Jag won Big Brother 25; with Matt finishing as the runner-up. Cameron Hardin was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

During most of the season, Felicia worked closely with Survivor legend Cirie Fields and her son, Jared Fields.

Felicia lasted 96 days in the house and got evicted as the person who had destroyed more mic packs than anyone in Big Brother history.

Following the BB25 season, Felicia has been very active on social media, often interacting with fans and conducting live chats.

