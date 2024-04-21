Big Brother winner campaigns to increase cash prize on RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race named a new winner this past week, as Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál competed for the throne.

Nymphia was named the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, taking home a nice $200,000 check for her hard work.

Nymphia also earned the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“To those who feel like they don’t belong, just remember to live fearlessly and have courage to live your truth. And Taiwan, this is for you!” she told Entertainment Weekly.

It took 16 long episodes to lead to a winner, and some Drag Race fans feel the work and talent should yield a bigger prize.

One of those fans is Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale, who shared some thoughts on social media.

Big Brother winner champions Drag Race winners

“200K is an insanely low cash prize for a show with as much cultural impact as Drag Race,” Taylor Hale wrote on social media.

For some perspective, Taylor won $750,000 as the Big Brother 24 winner. She also won an additional $50,000 for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest. Big Brother fans vote on the AFH winner each season.

The BB24 winner shares her thoughts on the RPDR prize. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/X

A fan responded to Taylor’s post, noting the talent needed to succeed on RPDR.

“And the amount of talent fashion etc they have to have to win too,” the fan posted.

“THIS! Big Brother is a hard and complicated game but I wouldn’t say you need to be talented to win (or even compete),” Taylor responded.

“The level of talent you need to even be considered for RPDR? B**ch…make the prize a million,” she added.

Taylor Hale responds to a fan speaking about talent needed on RPDR. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/X

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS. RuPaul’s Drag Race is now on hiatus.