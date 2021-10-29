Syngin Colchester shares cheeky post, gets lots of comments from other 90 Day Fiance stars

90 Day Fiance star Syngin shared cheeky posts with his followers as he preps for a single life without Tania. Pic credit: TLC

Syngin Colchester bares all in a cheeky post that gets reactions from his 90 Day Fiance castmates.

As previously reported, Syngin has joined the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 following a split from his wife, Tania Maduro.

Tania and Syngin were married for two years, finalizing their divorce in 2021 in what appears an amicable split.

90 Day Fiance viewers were happy to see the couple parts ways as it appeared they were not meant for each other.

They appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where Syngin reluctantly left South Africa for Colchester, Connecticut, to start the K1 visa process.

Despite not agreeing on having children and finances, Tania took a business trip to Costa Rica, which further soured their relationship.

Tania called out Syngin on his drinking habits and pressured the South African to find a job as he dealt with homesickness. Furthermore, did she ever decide whether Syngin was her soulmate?

The South African reality TV star is looking for a new soulmate in 90 Day: The Single Life, and he is already flirting with a cast member.

90 Day Fiance cast react to Syngin’s NSFW post

Syngin Colchester went skinny dipping at Lake Pleasant in Arizona and shared his bare bottom with his followers with the following caption:

“Life is what you make of it, Get naked and be free..🏖🏜 Ooo and I mite need a ass tan hahahaha.”

“Big buttee,” wrote former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa who had a Brazilian butt lift.

Akinyi joined the fun, seemingly impressed with her fellow African’s derriere: “You got more booty than I do 😂😂”

The hilarious post got laughs from Ashley Marston, Anny Francisco, and Tom Brooks, who added: “The cheek.”

On the more flirty side, Natalie, who has split from her estranged husband Mike Youngquist, dropped some fire emojis, which got a response from Syngin, who said: “see you soon.”

Are Natalie and Syngin dating?

TLC announced last month that Natalie and Syngin are joining the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2. It didn’t take him long to express interest in the Ukrainian beauty.

As previously reported, Syngin has left several flirty messages thrown at Natalie and has seemingly got a response after showing off his assets.

Unlike Jesse and Jeniffer, who have confirmed they’re dating, Natalie and Syngin’s potential relationship remains a mystery.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12, exclusively on Discovery+.