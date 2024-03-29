Sutton Stracke’s ‘esophagus is very happy’ about Annemarie Wiley’s firing

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers rejoiced at the recent news of Annemarie Wiley’s firing, but they weren’t the only ones.

Her castmate Sutton Stracke is “very happy” the Season 13 newbie is one and done – or at least her esophagus is.

Sutton recently talked about Annemarie’s exit from the show after only one season, and let’s just say, she won’t be missed.

The Sutton Concept founder said much more than that during her chat with Jeff Lewis, where they laughed about her castmate’s firing.

It’s no surprise that Sutton isn’t a fan of Annemarie – since she made her esophagus a main storyline throughout the season.

She apologized for that at the RHOBH reunion, and while Sutton accepted the gesture, there’s obviously no love lost between them.

Sutton Stracke throws shade at Annemarie Wiley after her firing from RHOBH

Sutton was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live and between Jeff and his co-hosts, there was plenty of shade being thrown around.

“You must be so happy that Annemarie Wiley’s leaving,” said Jeff as they burst with laughter.

“I will say my esophagus is very happy,” said Sutton, who later claimed, “I feel a little bad for her.”

However, Jeff wasn’t buying it, and after urging the RHOBH star to be honest, she finally admitted, “I really don’t give a s**t…I don’t care.”

After noting that she was being diplomatic with her response to Annemarie because she didn’t want to pick on her, Sutton shadily added, “I hope she has a nice spring break and a happy easter.”

During her chat, the mom of three was also asked about a possible replacement for Annemarie. Sutton has already expressed she would like to see Denise Richards back on the show.

However, in the past few days, there have been rumors that Eileen Davidson might return.

As for whether there’s any truth to that, Sutton said, “I don’t know. I’m not in charge of stuff.”

Sutton would enjoy having The Young and the Restless star back on the cast, telling Jeff, “I love Eileen.”

Will Annemarie’s husband take aim at Sutton next?

Meanwhile, Sutton has to watch her back because Annemarie’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, has been lashing out at the cast.

He recently went on a social media rant about his wife’s firing from the show and blasted two of her co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff.

However, Sutton might need to watch her back after her recent comments about Annemarie, because she might be next.

Check out the RHOBH star’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.