Sutton Stracke admits she’s not shocked by Dorit and PK’s separation

Some people were surprised by the news that Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley were separating, but not Sutton Stracke.

During a recent interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got candid about her castmate’s marriage and admitted the split wasn’t shocking.

For quite some time rumors have swirled that the couple was on the rocks.

However, while Dorit admitted to experiencing hard times in their marriage she claimed at the Season 13 reunion that she and PK had resolved their issues and were stronger than ever.

That didn’t last very long because a few days ago the couple put out a joint statement that they had separated, right before filming began for the new season of RHOBH.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ll have to wait and see just how much Dorit will choose to share about her marital issues, but until then you can expect everyone to chime in.

Sutton Stracke was not surprised by Dorit and PK’s split

Sutton and Dorit have had their share of ups and downs, but we were surprised when Sutton confessed in a recent interview that she hasn’t reached out to her castmate since news broke about her separation.

“I haven’t reached out to Dorit yet. I need to, I just got the news,” said Sutton. “I need to do that. I’ve been a little busy today, but my heart goes out to them.”

Sutton, who was at an event during her interview with TooFab, expressed sadness at the split especially because the couple has two young kids.

When asked if she was surprised by the news, the RHOBH star kept it honest.

“I don’t think shocked is the right word,” admitted the 52-year-old. “I was surprised that it went public. I just want their family to be kept private; it’s a private affair.”

Here’s what we know about the rumored RHOBH Season 14 cast

Meanwhile, things are in full swing for Season 14 of RHOBH, which began filming a few days ago.

There have been many rumors about the new cast members filling the empty slots of Crystal Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley.

Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and OG Kyle Richards are all keeping their diamonds.

Two reported newbies are joining the cast as full-time Housewives – General Hospital actress Eva LaRue and marketing professional and author Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton is also returning in a friend role.

Bravo hasn’t officially announced the Season 14 cast, but we’re expecting it any day now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.