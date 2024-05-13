RHOBH snags another soap star — General Hospital’s Eva LaRue reportedly joins cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seems to like casting soap opera ladies.

Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson fit right in when they joined the series in Season 5.

As we jump into Season 14 of RHOBH, the casting team may have snapped another famous soap opera star.

Eva LaRue is rumored to join the cast this season, as Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley were fired following a lackluster Season 13.

Viewers will likely remember Eva from her role on All My Children as Dr. Maria Santos Grey. However, she is currently airing on ABC’s General Hospital as Natalia.

With Season 14 filming already underway, it will be interesting to see where Eva fits in and where she will align herself.

Is Eva LaRue joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to a Bravo snark account, Eva LaRue is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

They captioned the share, “Second new RHOBH housewife Eva LaRue, Eva is an American actress and model. She is known for her roles as Maria Santos on All My Children and Det. Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami.”

What is Eva LaRue’s connection to RHOBH?

The connection to the women who returned for Season 14 is unclear. Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley are all set to return, but where does Eva fit in?

Perhaps she had hinted that she would be interested in joining the Bravo show to her good friend Kelly Ripa. They appeared on All My Children together and are still in contact today. In fact, Mark Consuelos played Maria’s younger brother Mateo on the now-defunct ABC show.

Kelly Ripa is very good friends with Andy Cohen, so perhaps Eva knows him too. This could be the connection, but we are interested to see if there’s anything more to it.

It seems Kathy Hilton knows Eva. She liked Eva’s recent Instagram share celebrating her daughter Kaya graduating college.

Pic credit: evalarue/Instagram

Eva shared her daughter with her ex-husband, John Callahan. She and John met and fell in love on All My Children (much like Kelly and Mark), but their relationship didn’t last.

Unfortunately, John passed away in 2020, and Eva has been walking through life with Kaya on her own.

Eva could add many stories to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially from her time working in the soap world and the connections she still has with some of her former co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.