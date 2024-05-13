Dorit Kemsley claps back at critic over Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley separation: ‘It’s called life’

Dorit Kemsley is responding to critics in the comments section of her recent Instagram post, in which she revealed that she had separated from Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The couple released a joint statement last week, revealing they were parting ways after nine years of marriage.

The decision came after months of rumors and just as filming was picking back up for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

Dorit had previously spoken out about the rumors surrounding her marriage and noted that she and PK were stronger than ever despite some hurdles.

One fan commented on the social media post to remind her that she previously said she and PK were “stronger than ever.”

Dorit fired back right below the comments section.

Dorit Kemsley hits back at critic

“We were. S**t happens. It’s called life- try it sometime,” the mother of two said, adding: “One day at a time.”

Dorit Kemsley silences critic. Pic credit: @DoritKemsley/Instagram

Dorit had opened up about issues in her marriage with PK during RHOBH Season 13 but implied they were both trying to remedy the situation.

It’s unclear what happened between filming and now, but it doesn’t sound like it helped them.

A recent report suggested that producers gave Dorit an ultimatum that she would be demoted to a friend role on the show if she didn’t open up about her marital woes.

The same report alleged they had been living apart, with PK living in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The validity of that report has not been verified, but we’re sure we’ll get an answer when RHOBH returns to Bravo.

Who will return for RHOBH Season 14?

Cameras just picked up, and the first photos teased what looked to be a tense conversation between Dorit and one-time friend Kyle Richards.

Once upon a time, they were inseparable, but that came crashing down during RHOBH Season 13, with Richards claiming they weren’t as close as people believed.

Their friendship looks to be one of the main storylines of the next season, but maybe it won’t be as fractured as they’ve led us to believe.

Either way, we’ll get an answer fairly soon.

RHOBH Season 14 won’t feature Annemarie Wiley or Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kemsley and Richards will be joined by Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke.

Bozoma Saint John has reportedly closed a deal to be a new diamond holder and was shown in the photos from filming over the weekend.

More casting details should spill out soon now that the show is in production.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to air in late 2024 or early 2025.