Kyle Richards confirms RHOBH return: ‘Let’s do this’

After much back and forth, Kyle Richards is confirming what we already knew:

The OG cast member is returning for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

That much we learned over the weekend when filming spoilers teased her filming at an event at Sutton Stracke‘s home.

Richards, who has played coy about whether she would return to the long-running reality series, took to Instagram to reveal the news.

“Let’s do this,” she captioned a photo of herself dressed up for the event alongside a diamond emoji.

News of her return isn’t too surprising.

What will Kyle Richards’ Season 14 storyline be?

As the sole original cast member, there’s every reason to believe she has a certain amount of pull with producers.

Despite fan reaction to her storylines on RHOBH Season 13 being less than enthusiastic, she remains the glue that holds the friendship group together.

After so many years at the show’s center, losing her would be detrimental to the show.

Rumors recently suggested producers issued her an ultimatum to speak about her alleged relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Richards is coming off her most personal season of RHOBH yet, which includes her separation from Mauricio Umansky and her alleged relationship with Wade.

Mauricio Umansky is no longer living with Kyle Richards

Umansky recently moved out of their Beverly Hills home, so it seems like we won’t be seeing him on the show in the near future.

The real estate mogul does have his own reality TV series on Netflix, Buying Beverly Hills, so there’s every reason to believe anything about his life will be kept for the likely third season of his show.

Richards’ friendship with Dorit Kemsley was called into question at the recently wrapped RHOBH Season 13 reunion after the pair argued over a message the Halloween alum sent her supposed friend before filming on the wrap-up special kicked off.

They didn’t reach any resolution, but it seems producers are keeping Kemsley around to chart the aftermath.

Could Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley repair their friendship?

They could find some common ground now that Kemsley has separated from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, but there’s no telling how things will shake out.

They were frosty at the reunion, so they may have been at odds while filming the early episodes of RHOBH Season 14.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff are not returning.

The series will reportedly welcome Bozoma Saint John as a full-time cast member.

Bozoma was shown in the initial photos for filming RHOBH Season 14.

There’s a good chance more new faces will join the cast, but we hope they all get a fair shot and aren’t brought in midseason.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo in late 2024 or early 2025. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.