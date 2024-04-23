Survivor sneak peeks released for ‘Spicy Jeff’ episode

Survivor 46 is down to its final eight players following another blindside vote.

Q Burdette has created much chaos for the remaining castaways, even to the point he tried to quit.

As a reminder, during the previous episode of Survivor 46, Q was feeling antsy at Tribal Council after a plan to target Tevin Davis was exposed.

Despite Q working closely with Tevin and Hunter McKnight, he was still keen on blindsiding Tevin to help his game.

Tevin was voted out (8-2), making him the second Survivor 46 jury member.

Fallout will take place during the April 24 episode of the show, and the early sneak peeks show that drama is coming to camp.

Here is a bonus clip of the tribe choosing its name – for fans wondering how it happened.

Sneak peeks for Survivor 46, Episode 9

Two sneak peeks for the April 24 episode of Survivor 46 have been released. The clips have been combined into the video shared below.

The video begins with a night discussion after Tevin got voted out. Kenzie Petty and Liz Wilcox remain shocked by Q causing drama at the Tribal Council.

Q was shown sitting alone on the beach. He spoke in a confessional about feeling guilty about trying to control the vote.

In the second part of the video, Venus Vafa is shown speaking with Hunter and Q about what happened. She was pretty upset about seeing her name written down.

Venus predicts what’s next for Hunter and Q. Will she be correct?

Viewers won’t want to miss the April 24 episode of Survivor 46.

“Confusion and chaos continue to make waves throughout camp after a shocking tribal council. Castaways must test their balance to earn safety and a spot in the final eight. Then, the emergence of multiple hidden immunity idols shakes the plan for the next tribal council,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 46, Episode 9 (Spicy Jeff).

Much of the new episode will be impacted by what Q did at the previous Tribal Council. Below is a video clip from Q interrupting the discussion to sway the vote.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.