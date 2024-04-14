Survivor 46 deleted scene has Q summarize the gameplay of each castaway, shades Hunter and Kenzie

A new deleted scene from Survivor 46 has been shared by CBS, with this one featuring Q Burdette. After miraculously surviving being on the Yanu Tribe, Q is now part of the final 10 this season.

But there are times when it seems like Q is overplaying his hand, especially when he talks to some of the women and tells them what to do. Tiffany Ervin and Kenzie Petty noted on a previous episode that he has been “barking” orders.

Why was this particular scene left off the Survivor episodes? Maybe it foreshadows Q going home on an upcoming episode after misreading one of his opponents?

“I’ve always had this gift to connect with people,” Q says during a Survivor confessional before adding, “If you can connect with people, they can trust you, you can get information, and in this game, I’ve got a little bit of information from everybody.”

“And now, I can put the pieces to the puzzle together,” Q added.

After explaining his skills in the video, Q breaks down his thoughts on each of the remaining castaways. He sees the information he has gathered as a huge asset.

Q Burdette assesses the Survivor 46 castaways

Below is a confessional that Q Burdette did on Survivor 46. During his time with the camera, he spoke about what he felt were the strengths and weaknesses of each person left in the game. The footage was cut from the show, but CBS shared it to give more insight into Q’s gameplay.

Among the things that Q said, he called Hunter McKnight a “challenge beast” who “needs someone to think for him” and called Tiffany a “social butterfly” because that’s how he thinks she wants to win.

He later says that Kenzie will “follow for a vote” and that “she’s not a decision maker” in the game.

Check out the full video and see what Q had to say about the final 12 players. Was he spot-on with his thoughts about the castaways? Or was he underestimating too many of them?

