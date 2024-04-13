Survivor promo for new episode has Jeff Probst saying: ‘Never seen anything like this’

Survivor 46, Episode 8 takes the show into its homestretch.

Only 10 people are left competing for the $1 million prize, and things are getting spicey.

Viewers will also see the first Survivor 46 Tribal Council with a jury member.

During the previous episode, two people were eliminated in successive Tribal Councils. The Immunity Challenge split the castaways into two groups of six. Each group then had to vote someone out.

The Tribal Councils were pretty dramatic, beginning with Tim Spicer becoming the last person eliminated before the jury phase.

At the second Tribal Council for the April 10 episode, Soda Thompson got completely blindsided. It was a shocking end to her game – and one that Venus Vafa took credit for as she got up to have her torch snuffed by Jeff.

Survivor 46 gets messy during a new episode

“In the aftermath of a blindside elimination, multiple castaways claim credit for their resume, stirring the pot among their fellow tribemates. In a classic Survivor challenge, castaways must hold on for a shot at Immunity from Tribal Council. Then, an innocent game of hide and seek becomes a revealing metaphor about every castaway’s Survivor strategy,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 46, Episode 8.

The new episode is Hide’ N Seek and debuts on Wednesday, April 17. That game being played by the castaways is featured in the promo below, with Hunter McKnight proving he is also good at it.

Survivor 46, Episode 8 TV promo

“This game is getting crazy,” Charlie Davis tells Maria Shrime Gonzalez in the clip.

Maria helped save Charlie during the previous episode, where he was at risk against four former Nami members.

And during a clip from the next Tribal Council, Jeff Probst is shown saying he has “Never seen anything like this.”

That Tribal Council moment also teases a reaction from the first Survivor 46 jury member: Soda Thompson.

As a reminder, this new Survivor episode debuts on Wednesday, April 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

