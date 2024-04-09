Survivor 46 season finale date announced

The Survivor 46 season finale arrives next month. That might shock some fans who have enjoyed the first six episodes of the current season.

CBS also announced that the series finales for several shows are coming up soon.

The series finales of Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon, and S.W.A.T. debut this May. Here are those series finale dates.

The first season finales of Tracker (May 19) and Elsbeth (May 23) are also on the CBS schedule.

Some exciting episodes are still coming for Survivor 46, including the first post-merge installment.

Survivor 46 featured an intense Merge Challenge, even though host Jeff Probst felt the teams were unbalanced.

A Survivor alum even gave Jeff advice on what he should do to make future Merge Challenges more fair.

When is the Survivor 46 season finale?

CBS announced that the Survivor 46 season finale is on Wednesday, May 22.

It’s a regular three-hour presentation to wrap up the Spring 2024 installment of Survivor. That includes the third-hour party in Fiji, where the castaways must quickly relive their journey.

Unfortunately, there is no Survivor Reunion Show for Season 46, continuing the trend of filming the finale before the castaways are sent home.

The Amazing Race Season 36 airs its season finale on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30/8:30c. CBS then opens up that timeslot for the following week.

For viewers who want to catch up on the latest episodes of The Amazing Race, everything is available to stream on Paramount+.

The streaming service also features all past episodes of Survivor, including a season that brought back only former winners to compete for $2 million (Winners At War; Survivor Season 40).

More news and notes from Survivor

Jem revealed why she didn’t use her Immunity Idol. She wrote about it in a note on social media while also asking fans to stop attacking her fellow Survivor alums.

Charlie Davis also revealed why he voted against Venus. He was the rouge vote on the night that Moriah Gaynor went home. Some fans thought Moriah voted against Venus Vafa but lost her vote for playing the Shot in the Dark.

Unfortunately, Charlie also revealed that someone was pretending to be him on social media. Someone tried to make the Taylor Swift fan look bad in a fake online conversation.

Despite the Season 46 finale arriving soon, fans can look forward to Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 airing during the 2024-2025 television season.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.