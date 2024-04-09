Bob Hearts Abishola, S.W.A.T., and Young Sheldon get series finale dates at CBS

CBS is ending three of its longest-running series next month, and the network has officially confirmed the series finale dates.

Bob Hearts Abishola is kicking things off with the series finale of the Billy Gardell comedy set for Monday, May 6, at 8:30/7:30c.

The series has been on the chopping block for some time.

Alarm bells sounded for fans last season when CBS confirmed that only Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku would return as series regulars.

At that point, the fifth season wasn’t revealed to be the concluding chapter of the series, but the news followed months later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The show has done an admirable job of trying to keep many of the ousted series regulars in play as guest stars and recurring players.

Bob Hearts Abishola said goodbye to most of its cast

It’s been a different season, but we can’t wait to see how the last installments play out for Bob, Abishola, and everyone else in their orbit.

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon will wrap up its seven-season run with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, May 16, at 8/7c.

We’ve known for months that the Big Bang Theory prequel would end this season and the storylines have been aligning to bring things to a close.

Of course, that also means we’re getting closer to a big death we learned about years before Young Sheldon premiered.

Young Sheldon’s demise sets up another spinoff

Despite Young Sheldon ending very soon, that timeline will remain alive thanks to a sequel series featuring Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their family in Texas.

Also worth noting: The Young Sheldon series finale will feature cameos from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

S.W.A.T. will end its seven-season run one night later on Friday, May 17, at 8/7c.

After six seasons, the Shemar Moore-fronted series was canceled a year ago, but CBS changed course and picked up a final season to give fans closure.

Little is known about the series finale, except Moore has stated that there will be a way to bring the show back later.

S.W.A.T. could also return despite its cancellation

The actor believes that with enough support, another season could materialize elsewhere.

S.W.A.T. also recently said goodbye to Kenny Johnson as Luca’s storyline concluded ahead of the series finale.

There are many questions ahead of the big episode, but all we can do is tune in to find out how it plays out.

Bob Hearts Abishola airs on Mondays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. Young Sheldon airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS. S.W.A.T. airs on Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.