Survivor bonus scene reveals the tribe choosing name, painting the flag, and a great quote from Charlie Davis

CBS has released a bonus scene from Survivor 46. It comes from when the newly merged tribe came up with its name and painted the flag.

This scene was filmed on Day 15 of Survivor 46 before Tevin Davis got blindsided by the next Tribal Council vote.

It’s a drama-free scene that could have been good within an episode, but many scenes hit the cutting room floor each year.

The video also reveals what each castaway chose to represent them on the flag, with one person going a different route from everyone else.

When comparing this flag to hang-painted efforts from the past, the Survivor 46 cast certainly stands out. It’s a fun one.

Survivor 46 deleted scene: The Nuinui Name

Below is the new scene shared by CBS. It features the newly-merged tribe choosing its name and painting its flag.

Charlie Davis speaks about them finally having time to sit down and come up with a name – and that they wanted it to honor Fiji.

Charlie also speaks about everyone left being an optimist and this is a special group of people he hopes to remember for the rest of his life.

Watch the video and share your thoughts in the comment section at the end of the article. Are you impressed with their painting skills?

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.