Survivor 47 recap: A battle to the end and a new Sole Survivor

Part two of the Survivor 47 season finale aired on Wednesday night.

CBS shook up the presentation this year, giving fans two nights of fun to wrap up the season. Each episode was two hours long.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the Survivor 2024 final four.

Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk became the sixth and seventh members of the jury.

Someone from the final four would become the eighth member of the jury. Three of them would make it to the end.

Who would be named the Survivor 47 winner? Let’s find out below!

Survivor 47, Episode 14 recap: A race to the final three

Host Jeff Probst opened the new episode by breaking down what happened during part one of the Survivor 47 season finale.

Rachel, Sam, Sue, and Teeny celebrated making the final four.

The opening credits were shown and Day 25 began with the final Immunity Challenge. They wasted no time with filler.

Someone was about to get a guaranteed spot in the final three.

The final Immunity Challenge from Survivor 47

A muddy and intense Immunity Challenge stood between the final four players and a guaranteed spot in the final three.

The final stage of the obstacle course was a bat puzzle hanging upside down from a stick. Sam, Sue, and Rachel battled to finish the puzzle as Teeny lagged.

Rachel took the lead. Sam and Teeny tried to copy what she had completed. Rachel seemed to be done first, but something was wrong with the puzzle. She later fixed it.

Rachel won the final Individual Immunity Challenge on Survivor 47.

A Fire-Making Challenge on Survivor 47

Sam and Teeny were selected for the Fire-Making Challenge. Rachel chose Sue to join the final three with her.

Sam struggled with his practice fires, while Rachel helped Teeny with hers. Who would win when the pressure was on?

Teeny raced out to a huge lead at building the fire. She had a blaze before Sam even lit his supplies. But Sam caught up and they each had strong fires going. The wind shifted Teeny’s flame as Sam’s rope began burning.

Sam Phalen won the Fire-Making Challenge and made the final three. Teeny became the eighth jury member.

Who wins the Survivor 47 season?

The producers had jury members give confessionals about the final three players. It was an interesting way to present the season in their eyes.

Those scenes were shown as the final three players ate their feast.

We also saw Sue, Rachel, and Sam argue in their confessionals about why they should win the game.

Jeff Probst welcomed the final three back at Tribal Council where the jury would vote for the Sole Survivor.

Those segments mentioned above happened before the final three players sat to be judged by the jury.

Much debate happened during the jury phase, with contentious responses from Rachel and Sam. How Sam and Rachel answered questions will likely be debated by fans for a long time.

Jeff Probst read the votes: Rachel, Sam, Rachel, Rachel, Rachel, and Rachel.

Rachel LaMont won Survivor 47.

Sol, Sierra, Gabe, Caroline, Andy, Genevieve, and Teeny voted for Rachel.

Kyle voted for Sam.

